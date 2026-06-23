'It has been the greatest honour to represent Ireland' - Phil Healy announces retirement

TWO-TIME OLYMPIAN, European medallist and one of Ireland’s best ever sprinters, Phil Healy, has announced her retirement from international athletics.

The Bandon AC athlete has represented Ireland for the past 14 consecutive years. Healy has competed on the world and European stage across the 100m, 200m and 400m, while also winning 17 national senior titles.

Healy has set three individual Irish senior records and played a role in more than a dozen national relay records across women’s and mixed relay events.

Healy is a former Irish 200m and 100m record holder as well as former Irish indoor 200m record holder.

She made history in 2018 by becoming the first Irish athlete in over 40 years to hold both the national 100m and 200m records simultaneously. In addition, she set a new benchmark for Irish sprinting by becoming the first Irish athlete to break the 23-second barrier in the 200m.

Olympic final

She became the first Irish woman to compete in three track events at the same Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020, lining up in the 200m, 400m and mixed 4x400m relay. That mixed relay team went on to make history by becoming the first Irish relay team to reach an Olympic final.

Her contribution to Irish relay success was also central to one of the great nights in Irish athletics history at the 2024 European Championships in Rome, where Ireland claimed silver in the women’s 4x400m relay in a then national record of 3:22.71.

Healy would again help make history at Paris 2024 with the 4x400m relay team. The Irish quartet delivered a national record of 3:19.90 to finish fourth in the Olympic final, missing out on a medal by just 0.18 seconds.

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On both occasions in both Rome and Paris, Healy produced the quickest relay split of her career.

Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley celebrate winning silver medals in Rome in 2024. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Individually, Healy also produced one of her finest championship performances when finishing fourth in the 400m at the 2021 European Indoor Championships.

“It has been the greatest honour and privilege to represent Ireland over the past 14 consecutive years,” Healy said.

“Athletics has given me memories that I will cherish forever, friendships that will last a lifetime, and opportunities I could only have dreamed of as a young girl joining Bandon AC.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have experienced so many special moments throughout my career. From breaking Irish records and winning national titles to becoming a two-time Olympian, competing in Olympic finals and standing on a European podium with my relay teammates, I have been lucky enough to achieve more than I ever imagined.

“Over the years, I have had the privilege of working with and learning from some truly remarkable people. No athlete achieves success alone, and I am deeply thankful to everyone who has been part of my journey. In particular, my family, friends, my coach Shane McCormack and his family have played an invaluable role in my development and success. I am also extremely grateful to Athletics Ireland, Sport Ireland, the Olympic Federation of Ireland, and their management teams for their support throughout my career.

Gratitude

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who stood by me through both the highs and the lows. Your encouragement, belief and support have meant more than words can express.

“As I look ahead to the next chapter, I do so with great excitement and gratitude. Athletics will always hold a special place in my heart, having shaped my life and given me so many unforgettable experiences. While my competitive career may be ending, my connection to sport will always remain strong. I look forward to supporting my teammates and watching athletics continue to thrive and grow both in Ireland and beyond. Míle buíochas.”

Athletics Ireland President, Bríd Golden said: “Over the past decade and more, Phil has been a trailblazer for sprinting in Ireland. Her achievements – from Olympic finals to European medals and national records – speak for themselves, but inspiring a generation to believe in what is possible on the world stage will be her lasting legacy.

“Phil has played a central role in transforming Irish sprinting, particularly through her contribution to our relay success, and her impact will be felt for many years to come. On behalf of Athletics Ireland, I thank Phil for her outstanding service to the sport and to the nation and wish her every success in the next chapter.”