Antetokounmpo joining Miami Heat in blockbuster move: reports

TWO-TIME NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo is joining the Miami Heat from the Milwaukee Bucks, multiple US media outlets including ESPN reported on Monday.

Miami won a battle with the Boston Celtics for the signature of the 31-year-old Greek who won a championship with the Bucks in 2021.

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ESPN reported that Miami will acquire Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis in a deal which sends Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis in the other direction.

Milwaukee will also receive three first-round picks, a pick swap and a second round pick, ESPN reported.

The deal draws a line under months of speculation concerning Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee.

The Greek star had openly vented frustration with Milwaukee’s management for not clearing him to play after suffering a left knee hyperextension.

Antetokounmpo insisted he was fit and ready to help force a playoff push despite being declared unavailable by Milwaukee’s front office.

Speaking in April after Milwaukee failed to reach the playoffs at the end of a 32-50 season, Antetokounmpo also vented at the team’s failure to build a roster capable of contending for championships.

“I feel like sometimes people just don’t listen,” Antetokounmpo said. “They listen to the sources. The main source is me. It is what it is.”