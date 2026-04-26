Power drops back as Fitzpatrick brothers in control at Zurich Classic, Korda leads LPGA Chevron

IRELAND’S SEAMUS POWER has dropped back to a share of 16th ahead of the final day of action at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Power and German Matti Schmid were tied for 11th, three shots off the lead on 13-under after their second round. But the duo are now nine shots off the lead held by brothers Matt and Alan Fitzpatrick.

Their round of 64 leaves them on 21-under for the tournament.

The Fitzpatricks carded a sizzling tournament record of 57 on Saturday to seize control, and they lead by four shots.

US pairs Davis Thompson and Austin Eckroat, and Alex Smalley and Hayeden Springer, share second.

Shane Lowry and Brooks Koepka missed the Friday cut.

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Elsewhere, Nelly Korda tied the 54-hole scoring record but saw her lead reduced to five strokes with a third-round 70 at the LPGA Chevron Championship on Saturday.

The world number two had been rampant across the first couple of days at Houston’s Memorial Park, firing consecutive rounds of 65.

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And Korda got off to an explosive start again Saturday with four birdies on the opening six holes, including a precision eight-iron off the tee on the second hole to within tap-in distance of the pin.

But just as the first women’s major of the year threatened to become a procession, the 27-year-old American did not make another birdie all day.

Nelly Korda in action yesterday. Alamy Live News. Alamy Live News.

Korda played the rest of her round two-over par, consistently finding greens but failing to convert her putts, to finish 16-under par and give the distant pack a hint of a chance.

“I mean, the front nine was great,” said Korda. “But yeah, I missed that putt on the par-five eighth, and then kind of just slowed down since.

“And all my misses with my putts were right, so I’m going to go to the putting green after. Just got to reset and hopefully it goes my way tomorrow.”

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Korda is seeking her second Chevron crown in three seasons, knowing a win would propel her to the top of the world rankings after incumbent Jeeno Thitikul missed the cut.

Korda captured the season-opening LPGA Tournament of Champions and finished second in her other three starts this year.

Her 16-under-par 200 after three rounds matches Jennifer Kupcho’s Chevron Championship record, set four years ago.

Leona Maguire missed the Friday cut.

Meanwhile, Anna Foster was the best of the Irish at the Investec SA Women’s Open on the Ladies European Tour. Foster is in a share of 16th, having signed for five-under for the tournament as the leaders close out in South Africa.

Áine Donegan (even par) and Olivia Mehaffey (+1) were the other Irish golfers in action.

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And Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger beat Adrian Otaegui by three shots to win the China Open on Sunday for his first DP World Tour title in five years.

Wiesberger scored a final-round four-under-par 67 to finish on 19 under at Shanghai Enhance Anting Golf Club and claim his ninth win on what was formerly the European Tour.

It was the 40-year-old’s first victory on the tour since winning in Denmark in 2021 and came after going into the turn three shots behind the UAE’s Otaegui.

An emotional Wiesberger said it had been “a tough couple of years” as he savoured his first victory on the DP World Tour in 1,792 days.

“Unbelievable week, I played my heart out today,” said the former Ryder Cup player, tears in his eyes. “It wasn’t pretty at times, but I got it done.

“Super proud of sticking through hard times on the golf course lately. This is for everyone at home. Couldn’t be happier.”

– © AFP 2026