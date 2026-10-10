Lowry moves into top-20 as Dean and Forrest share Madrid lead

SHANE LOWRY HAS motored into the top-20 at the Open de España, heading into Sunday eight shots behind leaders Joe Dean and Grant Forrest.

The Irish Open champion produced his lowest round since that September triumph at Doonbeg with a four-under 67 at the Real Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

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He sits on five-under, a distance back from Dean and Forrest, who have three more contenders within one stroke.

A first-hole bogey sunk Lowry back to even par for the tournament, but an eagle three at the fourth ignited his afternoon. Birdies followed at the sixth, ninth, and 12th.

A bogey-six at the 14th arrested his momentum, but the Offalyman closed on a high with a birdie at the last for a share of 17th place.

England’s Dean enjoyed a hot streak for much of his round, recording eight birdies in his first 15 holes before a wobble.

He followed a double-bogey with a bogey, but a closing birdie secured his 65 and a tie for the lead with Scotland’s Forrest, who shot 67, on 13-under.

Victor Perez of France, Dane Jacob Skov Olesen, and Joel Girrbach of Switzerland are tied for third one shot back.