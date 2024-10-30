Shane O'Donnell 'uncomfortable' with his image being used to promote GAAGO

SHANE O’DONNELL FEELS feels “uncomfortable” with his image being used to promote the GAAGO subscription service.

The Hurler of the Year front-runner says he wasn’t asked for permission before his photo was published to advertise the streaming platform.

O’Donnell is a national executive committee member of the Gaelic Players’ Association (GPA) and previously brought forward a motion calling for improved injury coverage to safeguard inter-county players from financial loss.

He is now working with the GPA on the issue of image rights for amateur athletes and hopes to see consent being sought for such commercial activities.

“The bottom line is I don’t agree with it and then I see on the GAAGO website all year that they’re selling the season pass with myself and three other players, just right above the part where it says ‘Buy for ‘X’ amount of euro’,” O’Donnell told The GAA Social podcast.

Advertisement

“Anyone could think that we’re endorsing that or giving our explicit consent that we would be put up there and that’s just not the case. We weren’t even asked.

“And I don’t even want to benefit financially from that. I don’t want to be endorsing GAAGO because I don’t agree with it.

“So really I just want them to ask me: ‘Can we put your image up there?’.

“‘No.’

“‘Ok, next person.’

“I wasn’t asked and it’s not a huge deal but you feel like you should have some control over your image. You just want to be able to say, ‘Yes, I’m happy to do that’ or ‘No, I’m not happy to do that’.

“It’s not like I want them to come and say, ‘We’ll give you X amount’. It’s like, ‘Can we put your image up there, yes or no?’.

“From a players’ perspective, it just feels uncomfortable. It feels in some ways like you’re being exploited as an asset rather being thought about as a player who is being thrown into this situation to attach your image to something you’re not comfortable with.

“It’s to make sure your values align with the people trying to use your image. If they do, then 99% of the time absolutely, have at it for the positive impact it’s going to have on growing the game.

“The line then is when it comes to commercial ventures where someone is clearly using this to make money.”

O’Donnell believes that the GAA should view broadcasting rights primarily for promotion rather than revenue.

“GAAGO is not a particularly popular initiative and one I didn’t personally agree with. I don’t think they should be selling it. I think they should just be swallowing the cost of promoting the game. I don’t think that’s something out of their budget.”

The issue of players’ image rights was raised by the GPA 20 years ago when objecting to Cork hurler Jerry O’Connor’s photo being used in an advertising campaign for Gaelic Telecom.

They also clashed in 2005 over competing plans to produce a PlayStation game, with the GAA’s product ultimately released with commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh the only recognisable name featured.