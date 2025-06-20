'We back you no matter what’ - Shane Walsh on backing of Galway team mates

IN THIS SUMMER of Houdini acts, Galway have provided one of the stronger storylines with conflicts and arcs everywhere.

At half time against Armagh in the final group game, everyone thought they were gone. Eight points down and having mined 0-1 from two first-half penalties, it was looking grim for the All-Ireland finalists of 2022 and 2024.

There was no time for metaphorical teacup throwing in the Breffni Park changing rooms. Instead, Pádraic Joyce filled his players with confidence. A stirring comeback brought them to a point where Shane Walsh could kick a late winner from just inside the top of the two-point arc, granting them a preliminary quarter-final away to Down this Sunday.

So what goers through one of the most skilled kickers in the game at a moment like that?

“Probably three different things. Firstly, when you’re walking over, you’re just saying ‘calm, this is my job now,’” explains Walsh.

“The rest of them have done their work to win the free. Then there’s a few words coming your way from opposition and then the heart rate starts to go up a bit.

“Then you’re coming back in saying, ‘You’ve dreamt of this as a young lad. This is what you grew up dreaming about, saying you want to be in these situations and just commit to the kick, be yourself.’ That’s all I could do, I suppose, and thankfully it went over.”

Joyce’s half-time demeanour speaks of where he is now as a coach. More measured, thoughtful, in touch with the room and what it needs at that particular time.

Still, he has a reputation of being a little brusque though. From where Walsh is standing, that’s just our interpretation.

“It’s easy for us, we have him all the time,” the 32-year-old teacher explains.

“You’d probably be humoured by it as opposed to actually anything else. Because you don’t really see the Pádraic that we see all the time. You just see what he says to ye (the media).

“From that perspective, we’ve had that side of him, but we’ve also had the side where he mixes things. He’s a real family man as well, behind it all. As I said, the media doesn’t really see the part that we know. You just see the Padraic that ye think you know.

“We’d nearly be laughing and joking about some things he could be saying things about us to the media. And sure, we know where he’s coming from. It’s not as if we’d be saying that’s a personal attack or anything like that.”

He adds, “He has Galway’s best interests at heart. He bleeds maroon and white all day long. He always has a few interesting things to say to us which do crack a smile.

“I think his best one was that you can boil an egg in five minutes but you can score a goal in one. Make of that what you want!”

We’re speaking at the press launch for the knockout stages of the All-Ireland football championship. Most of the time these events are a slog, with players reluctant to engage and paranoid over what they say.

Like the fabled reporters of the ‘70s and ‘80s who headed for Killarney for the regular pre All-Ireland final events with Kerry footballers, you still go along for the gawk and the hope that something novel rears up.

Ask Walsh about the area of confidence and instinct, and you know you have the jam that makes it worthwhile. He believes the belief that his manager and team mates have in him is a wellspring.

“Definitely as a forward. Especially when you come back from an injury in the middle of the year, it can be hard because you’re chasing.

“The lads are moving at a certain level and there’s a certain synchronisation that they have out on the pitch. You’re trying to get to the pitch that then as well. It’s tough going and you’re probably taking shots that you normally would score, you’d feel. But they’re not coming off for you maybe because you haven’t had that repetition or you haven’t had that time that the rest of them have,” he says.

“Even just to have the time on the ball to do it as well. Then it can knock you, you can go into your shell a bit I suppose. I definitely felt that probably in the Dublin game, the Derry game a bit. Where you kind of went back in (to your shell).

“Because I was like, ‘I haven’t done a whole pile in the last ten to eleven weeks and here I am in championship football, trying to get something out of myself.”

In that environment, nothing comes easy.

“I’d say just thinking you were taking shots that you felt comfortable taking but when they weren’t coming off like they normally would then you were saying to yourself, ‘Jays, I mightn’t take that again.’

“It’s probably the worst thing for me and for the team because they’re probably looking to you to take on the shots. I think that was the best thing after the Derry game that we all sat down and had a few chats.

“It was just great to have that backing of the lads in the dressing room to say to me like ‘we back you no matter what’ – as in, remember that when you were taking those chances.

“And that it’s not a good thing for us if you’re on the field and you’re not taking the shots. That’s essentially my role in the team as well, along with a few of the other lads.”

He continues, “I think that mattered a lot and obviously having Pádraic there as well. Having one-to-one meetings with Pádraic – people probably don’t see that side of him too often in the media.

“He’s quite black and white I suppose. But then when you get underneath it, you get, I suppose, the sense that he was a player himself. He probably didn’t have too many confidence issues! But at the same time he kind of passed on a couple of things to me. It stood to me going into the weekend. I trained well for the two weeks and it kind of followed into last Saturday as well.”

In this Big Dipper of a football championship, we have finally made it to the straight knockout stage.

Galway could have had worse draws than Down. All the same, Down football is feeling good about itself right now. They have made the jump from Tailteann Cup champions and do not look out of place in the Sam Maguire championship.

With a vocal local crowd, some smart management and a squad of players that have grown into their own skin such as Ryan Magill, Pat Havern, Pierce Laverty and Ceilum Doherty, Mourne manager Conor Laverty will have no lack of confidence.

“They’re probably the most in-form team,” Walsh cautions.

“Even with the Donegal game, they were probably unlucky with a lot of goal chances they had that day. And you see the way they’ve been building since the league, they’re a completely different proposition.

“We all know about going up to Newry, you never get that easy up there either. Conor Laverty always has his team well-drilled. I know him, he’s a lovely fella off the field but when it comes to his football, he’s very serious about winning as well and he’ll do whatever it takes.

“So it’s a great challenge. Again, no more than the group that we had with Dublin and Derry and Armagh, having Down again, it’s another unbelievable challenge if you get through it to build your confidence, build the belief in the team and build a bit of momentum.”

