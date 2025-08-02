Advertisement
Sharlene Mawdsley of Newport AC celebrates winning ahead of Sarah Lavin of Emerald AC and Lauren Roy of Fast Twitch AC. Bryan Keane/INPHO
Sharlene Mawdsley and Marcus Lawler impress at National Championships

Meanwhile, Sarah Healy, Mark English, Andrew Coscoran, Chris O’Donnell and Sophie Becker advanced in their heats.
8.19pm, 2 Aug 2025
SHARLENE MAWDSLEY and Marcus Lawler were the big winners on the opening day at the National Senior Championships.

Mawdsley (Newport AC) won the women’s 200m with a time of 23.55.

Sarah Lavin (Emerald AC) claimed silver in 23.80, while Lauren Roy (Fast Twitch AC) took bronze in 23.88. 

Lawler secured his victory in the men’s 200m in a time of 20.66, with Darragh McConville (Dundrum South Dublin AC) the runner-up in 21.41 and Adam Murphy (Tinryland AC) third in 21.51.

Several big names also advanced in their heats todat, including Sarah Healy (800m in 2:03.63), Mark English (800m in 1:48.92), Andrew Coscoran (1500m in 3:46.99), Chris O’Donnell (400m in 46.79), and Sophie Becker (400m in 53.25), all of whom will return to action for their respective showdowns tomorrow.

Selected Day 1 Results

Shot Put Women

  1. FOGARTY, Niamh Raheny Shamrock A.C. 14.29
  2. GALLEN, Caoimhe Lifford Strabane A.C. 12.40
  3. FRATTAROLI, Alana Limerick A.C. 11.23

10,000m Walk Men

  1. KENNY, David Farranfore Maine Valley A.C. 39:39.93
  2. GLENNON, Matthew Mullingar Harriers A.C. 45:53.0    
  3. ALEXANDER, Ross Coolquill A.C. 53:05.16

Shot Put Men

  1. FAVORS, Eric Raheny Shamrock A.C. 19.58
  2. KELLY, John Finn Valley A.C. 17.85
  3. KEATING, Callum North Cork A.C. 14.67

Triple Jump Men

  1. FAHY, Darragh Loughrea A.C. 13.91
  2. ONWUDIWE, David Ennis Track A.C. 13.89
  3. KNOX, Joshua City of Lisburn A.C. 13.58

High Jump Women

  1. O’SULLIVAN, Aoife Liscarroll A.C. 1.75
  2. O’CONNOR, Tara Dundalk St. Gerards A.C. 1.70
  3. FLEMING, Maeve Leevale A.C. 1.65

5000m Walk Women

  1. VEALE, Kate West Waterford A.C. 23:46.46
  2. LANE, Aisling Mullingar Harriers A.C. 24:36.80
  3. FAOITE, Éabha Kenmare A.C. 24:56.99

Triple Jump Women

  1. DOULAPTSI TEEUWEN, Daphni Raheny Shamrock A.C. 13.05
  2. BUGGY, Saragh St. Abbans A.C. 12.74
  3. MC DONAGH, Caoimhe SEN W South Sligo A.C. 11.74

Javelin Men

  1. CUSACK, Conor Lake District Athletics 75.42
  2. SCANLON, Andrew Leevale A.C. 60.81
  3. JORDAN, Michael Naas A.C. 57.40

200m Women Final

  1. MAWDSLEY, Sharlene Newport A.C. 23.55            
  2. LAVIN, Sarah Emerald A.C. 23.80      
  3. ROY, Lauren Fast Twitch A.C. 23.88

200m Men Final

  1. LAWLER, Marcus Clonliffe Harriers A.C. 20.66    
  2. MCCONVILLE, Darragh Dundrum South Dublin A.C. 21.41
  3. MURPHY, Adam SEN M Tinryland A.C. 21.51

3000m SC Women

  1. SHERIDAN, Abbie St. Peter’s A.C. 10:05.72
  2. JOYCE, Alexandra Tuam A.C. 10:09.04
  3. GREENE, Amy Finn Valley A.C. 10:41.21

High Jump Men

  1. PENNEY, Conor Craughwell A.C. 2.10
  2. IBRAHIM HALIL, Mohammed Raheny Shamrock A.C. 1.95
  3. KELLY, Darragh SEN M Craughwell A.C. 1.90

3000m SC Men

  1. DALY, Finley Sligo A.C. 8:59.04           
  2. STAFFORD, Jonas U.C.D. A.C. 9:06.58         
  3. MOLONEY, Diarmuid Nenagh Olympic A.C. 9:40.50

You can view the results in full here and the timetable for day two here.

