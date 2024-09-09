Sharlene Mawdsley wins 400m final at meet in Switzerland

SHARLENE MAWDSLEY CAME home first in the women’s 400m final tonight at the Gala dei Castelli meet in Bellinzona, Switzerland.

Advertisement

Sharlene Mawdsley (file photo). Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The Irish athlete came from behind to take victory in a time of 51.35, ahead of Austria’s Susanne Gogl-Walli (51.39) and Netherlands’ Lieke Klaver (51.42).

Impressive win by Sharlene Mawdsley in Bellinzona, coming from behind to clock 51.35 and beat her old rival Susanne Gogl-Walli (51.39) and Lieke Klaver (51.42) pic.twitter.com/C9ej8uD61h — Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) September 9, 2024

Earlier, Luke McCann and Mark English finished second and third respectively in the men’s 800m final.

France’s Gabriel Tual won the race in a time of 1:43.98, with McCann setting a personal best in second with his time of 1:45.33, while English was third in 1:45.56.

Big run by Luke McCann to set an 800m PB of 1:45.33 to snatch second in Bellinzona ahead of Mark English (1:45.56) - a race won by Gabriel Tual in 1:43.98 pic.twitter.com/aaBiNR9qc3 — Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) September 9, 2024

Limerick’s Sarah Lavin finished fifth in the women’s 100m hurdles final in a time of 13.06 seconds. The race concluded Lavin’s season with Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won in 12.52 seconds.

More to follow…