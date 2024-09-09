Advertisement
Athletics

Sharlene Mawdsley wins 400m final at meet in Switzerland

Luke McCann and Mark English finished second and third respectively in the men’s 800m final.
8.43pm, 9 Sep 2024
SHARLENE MAWDSLEY CAME home first in the women’s 400m final tonight at the Gala dei Castelli meet in Bellinzona, Switzerland.

sharlene-mawdsley-celebrates-as-she-crosses-the-line Sharlene Mawdsley (file photo). Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The Irish athlete came from behind to take victory in a time of 51.35, ahead of Austria’s Susanne Gogl-Walli (51.39) and Netherlands’ Lieke Klaver (51.42).

Earlier, Luke McCann and Mark English finished second and third respectively in the men’s 800m final.

France’s Gabriel Tual won the race in a time of 1:43.98, with McCann setting a personal best in second with his time of 1:45.33, while English was third in 1:45.56. 

Limerick’s Sarah Lavin finished fifth in the women’s 100m hurdles final in a time of 13.06 seconds. The race concluded Lavin’s season with Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won in 12.52 seconds.

More to follow…

