Dublin: 12°C Saturday 26 June 2021
Ireland international Shaun Williams makes move to Portsmouth

The 34-year-old leaves Millwall after seven and a half years.

By The42 Team Saturday 26 Jun 2021, 10:38 AM
Image: Barrington Coombs
Image: Barrington Coombs

PORTSMOUTH HAVE SIGNED former Ireland international Shaun Williams on a one-year deal.

The 34-year-old leaves Millwall after seven and a half years, having made almost 300 games for the London outfit. 

“It’s a really good signing for us and we’re excited to add him to our group,” Pompey head coach Danny Cowley said. 

“Shaun’s played in the Championship for a lot of his career and is someone with international experience. But he’s also appeared for League One clubs and has been promoted from this division, so he has plenty of game intelligence and know-how.

“He knows how to receive the ball and gives us more left-footed balance in the group, which is important.

“From a tactical point of view it’s a really nice fit. He loves to come out into a false full-back position, which then allows our left-back to get high and wide.

“He also brings a lot of experience to our changing room. We have to sign players who will thrive being at a big club with high expectations.

“One of the things I look for is how they respond to adversity. He’s never going to be afraid to get the ball and is incredibly brave.”

Williams was capped three times for the Boys in Green and scored against Wales in 2018.

The Dubliner made the move from Sporting Fingal to MK Dons in 2011, transferring to the Den in 2014.  

The42 Team

