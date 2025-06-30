Advertisement
More Stories
Dublin's Shauna Bannon in action against Puja Tomar in London in March. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeMMA

Ireland's Shauna Bannon to face Sam Hughes as UFC returns to Paris

Dublin’s ‘Mama B’ will seek to climb the strawweight rankings against the in-form ‘Sampage’.
12.46pm, 30 Jun 2025

IRISH UFC STAR Shauna Bannon will return to the Octagon in Paris on Saturday, 6 September, when she squares off with American Sam Hughes at the Accor Arena.

Dublin’s ‘Mama B’ (7-1), who showed remarkable powers of recovery to earn a second-round submission victory over India’s Puja Tomar at UFC London in March, will seek to climb the strawweight rankings against the equally in-form ‘Sampage’ (10-6).

Bannon, the second Irishwoman to fight under the UFC’s banner after Aisling Daly, will meet Dallas native Hughes on a card headlined by France’s top middleweight Nassourdine ‘The Sniper’ Imavov and fellow top-10 contender Caio ‘The Natural’ Borralho.

Imavov-Borralho will mark the UFC’s return to Paris for a fourth consecutive year, with tickets going on general sale at 8am Irish time this Friday, 4 July.

Bannon and Hughes both enter their strawweight contest off the back of two wins on the spin.

Prior to Bannon’s comeback victory over Tomar (previously 9-4) in March, she earned a split-decision win over Alice Ardelean (previously 9-5). The relentless Hughes, meanwhile, has earned back-to-back splits over Victoria Dudakova (previously 8-0) and Stephanie Luciano (previously 6-1-1).

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie