Ireland's Shauna Bannon to face Sam Hughes as UFC returns to Paris

IRISH UFC STAR Shauna Bannon will return to the Octagon in Paris on Saturday, 6 September, when she squares off with American Sam Hughes at the Accor Arena.

Dublin’s ‘Mama B’ (7-1), who showed remarkable powers of recovery to earn a second-round submission victory over India’s Puja Tomar at UFC London in March, will seek to climb the strawweight rankings against the equally in-form ‘Sampage’ (10-6).

Bannon, the second Irishwoman to fight under the UFC’s banner after Aisling Daly, will meet Dallas native Hughes on a card headlined by France’s top middleweight Nassourdine ‘The Sniper’ Imavov and fellow top-10 contender Caio ‘The Natural’ Borralho.

Imavov-Borralho will mark the UFC’s return to Paris for a fourth consecutive year, with tickets going on general sale at 8am Irish time this Friday, 4 July.

Bannon and Hughes both enter their strawweight contest off the back of two wins on the spin.

Prior to Bannon’s comeback victory over Tomar (previously 9-4) in March, she earned a split-decision win over Alice Ardelean (previously 9-5). The relentless Hughes, meanwhile, has earned back-to-back splits over Victoria Dudakova (previously 8-0) and Stephanie Luciano (previously 6-1-1).