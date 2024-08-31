Advertisement
Shauna Bocquet in action at Stade de France this morning. Tom Maher/INPHO
Paris 2024

Shauna Bocquet finishes eighth in first Paralympic final, rowers into B final

A new Paralympic record was set in Bocquet’s race at Stade de France.
10.53am, 31 Aug 2024
135
0
Emma Duffy Reports from Paris

IRELAND’S SHAUNA BOCQUET has finished eighth in the T54 5000m final at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Bocquet clocked a time of 11:50.85 in a race which was won in a new Paralympic record at Stade De France.

The Galway 20-year-old had a terrific tussle for the line with Germany’s Merle Marie Menje, but fell just short of seventh place.

Switzerland’s Catherine Debrunner won her second Paralympic gold medal in a sensational time of 10:43.62, with Susannah Scaroni of USA and Australia’s Madison de Rozario second and third respectively. Scaroni was the defending champion.

The race had to be restarted after a collision involving Bocquet on the first bend, but the Craughwell AC star bounced back to produce a strong showing in her first Paralympic final.

She made her Games debut yesterday, finishing fourth in her heat in 12:44.52. Her pre-race ranking was eighth, which she achieved in the final.

Bocquet — who is coached by her French father Loic  – is competing in other wheelchair athletics events over the coming days in Paris, including the T54 1500m and T54 100m.

Meanwhile, Irish rowing duo Tiarnán O’Donnell and Katie O’Brien have advanced to the B final of the PR2 Mixed Double sculls.

They finished fourth in their repechage at Vaires-sur-Marne Stadium in a time of 8:40.85. The top two — France (8:29.61) and Ukraine (8:30.81) — qualified for the A final, with the remainder going into tomorrow’s B showpiece.

O’Donnell and O’Brien were fourth throughout, with no movement among the placings from pillar to post.

The Limerick and Galway duo also finished fourth in their heat yesterday. Their debut Games preparation was hindered significantly by injury. 

Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
