Monday 4 March, 2019
Good result for Leeds as Sheffield derby ends in stalemate

Sheffield United missed the chance to move into second place in the Championship table.

By The42 Team Monday 4 Mar 2019, 10:17 PM
45 minutes ago 1,150 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4523913
Sam Hutchinson and Dean Henderson

SHEFFIELD UNITED WERE unable to climb back into the automatic promotion places in the Championship as they played out a second goalless derby draw with Sheffield Wednesday this season.

Wednesday, who have been revitalised under new boss Steve Bruce, passed up the best chance of a cagey affair at Hillsborough when Sam Hutchinson was unable to finish midway through the second half.

Kieren Westwood made an early save to deny United’s former Wednesday striker Gary Madine from Oliver Norwood’s cross.

It proved to be a first half short on clear chances and Madine was frustrated to have penalty claims rejected after tangling with Michael Hector.

Wednesday created their clearest opening in the 65th minute, with Rolando Aarons’ magnificent cross catching out the United backline, only for Hutchinson to prod his close-range effort straight at Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

United pushed their hosts back and looked the most likely winners during the final quarter of an hour, but Wednesday held firm and Chris Wilder’s team stay third – two points behind second-placed Leeds United and four shy of leaders Norwich City with 11 games remaining.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

