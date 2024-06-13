Shelbourne go into mid-season break top with Jarvis the goalscoring star in Waterford

Waterford FC 0

Shelbourne 1

Adrian Flanagan reports from the RSC

SHELBOURNE WILL GO into the mid-season break on the summit of the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division table after Will Jarvis struck for the golden goal that ended Waterford FC’s run of home results as the winger capitalised on a mistake in the Blues’ defence to net the only goal in this RSC clash.

It was the Shelbourne movement that caused the hosts problems in the opening quarter with Jarvis nearly finding the key to unlocking the home defence on nine minutes. The left-sided player latched onto a neat pass from Liam Burt before cutting into the area only to see Sam Sargeant parry away his shot.

Mark Coyle continued the threat for the visitors with another opening on 14 minutes when he peeled off his marker to meet a teasing Evan Caffrey right-wing corner at near post, but he fired inches wide of the target.

Padraig Amond was just wide with a glancing header after a good Darragh Power delivery six minutes later before some last ditch defending saw defender Gavin Molloy take the ball off the head of the Blues’ centre forward after another Power cross on 26 minutes when he looked certain to score.

Waterford lost midfielder Rowan McDonald to injury on the half-hour and it was his replacement Niall O’Keeffe that did well to block out a Liam Burt effort on 43 minutes that resulted in a flag kick that saw the latter pick out the run of Evan Caffrey, but his shot on the run just cleared Sargeant’s crossbar.

Ben McCormack latched onto a ball that broke off O’Keeffe for the first second-half chance on 52 minutes, but his shot failed to trouble keeper Conor Kearns before Padraig Amond was just off target with a free-kick two minutes later after a foul on Christie Pattisson.

Shelbourne's Gavin Molloy and Waterford's Padraig Amond. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

It was a gift that saw the league leaders take the lead three minutes later. Niall O’Keeffe’s ball back to Grant Horton saw the defender slip under pressure from Will Jarvis, who raced clear on goal, and with only Sam Sargeant to beat, he finished cool as personified to the right-hand corner.

That goal took the sting of out Waterford, who were holding their own up to that point, before Connor Parsons having a half chance for his side in a rare moment on 78 minutes when he cut in from the left, but his shot was well held by Conor Kearns.

Former Waterford player Matty Smith did have the ball in the back of the net for Shelbourne three minutes later when he followed up after Sam Sargeant had kept out a fine Jarvis effort, but his finish was ruled out for offside before Amond was also denied a late equaliser by an assistant’s flag.

Waterford FC: Sargeant; Power, Horton (McCourt 75), Radkowski, Leahy; McDonald (O’Keeffe 30), McCormack, McMenamy; Pattisson (Evans 65), Amond, Parsons.

Shelbourne: Kearns; Gannon, Molloy, Ledwidge, Wilson (Griffin 85); Coyle, Lunney Caffrey (O’Sullivan 76); Burt (Smith 63), Martin, Jarvis.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

Attendance: 2762