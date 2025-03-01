Shelbourne earn first silverware of season with President's Cup victory

SHELBOURNE CLAIMED THE President’s Cup with an exciting 2-1 win over Athlone Town in front of Republic of Ireland women’s manager Carla Ward.

Last season’s FAI Cup winners got the better of the league champions, now under the control of Colin Fortune, thanks to two first-half goals at Tolka Park.

Advertisement

Aoibheann Clancy struck the first for Eoin Wearen’s side on 17 minutes, followed by Kate Mooney’s effort on the stroke of half-time.

Pearl Slattery of Shelbourne and Kelly Brady of Athlone. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Roisin Molloy made it a nervy last quarter of an hour when she converted from the penalty spot on 73 minutes after Kelly Brady had been brought down in the box.

Shels will be back in Drumcondra next weekend when they start the Women’s League of Ireland season at home to Shamrock Rovers. Their boss, Collie O’Neill, was also in attendance to get a sense of what’s to come.

The Shels players celebrate. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Athlone, whose league-winning manager Ciaran Kilduff departed over the winter to become boss of Dundalk’s men’s side following their relegation to the First Division, will begin the defence of their title at home to Wexford Youths.