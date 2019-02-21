This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 21 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Diego Simeone apologises for crotch-clutching celebration

The Atletico Madrid coach enthusiastically responded to Jose Gimenez’s 78th-minute opener.

By The42 Team Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 11:27 AM
1 hour ago 1,731 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4505323
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone.
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone.
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone.

DIEGO SIMEONE SAID he was trying to show Atletico Madrid’s fans that his side had “cojones” when he celebrated a goal in the 2-0 Champions League victory over Juventus by clutching his own crotch.

The Atleti coach enthusiastically responded to Jose Gimenez’s 78th-minute opener, after Alvaro Morata had seen a goal ruled out by VAR.

Diego Godin added a second for the La Liga club at the Wanda Metropolitano to leave Juve with an uphill struggle to make it into the quarter-finals.

Simeone pointed out that he had celebrated in a similar fashion during his playing days, but apologised to anyone who may have been offended.

I did it as a player in Lazio-Bologna and I did it again to show our fans that we have cojones,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “It wasn’t aimed at the other team, I was turning towards our own supporters.

“It’s not a nice gesture, I’ll admit, but I felt the need to do it. It was such a tough game, we fought so hard and Diego Costa worked really hard when he wasn’t 100% fit. I had to show what I was feeling.

“I can only apologise if anyone was offended, but I did it from the heart.”

Atletico Madrid finished second to Borussia Dortmund in their group, losing 4-0 in Germany before a 2-0 victory on home soil.

We had put in a great performance against Borussia Dortmund,” added Simeone. “We got important players back like Koke and Costa, we were able to play an intelligent game against a huge team with very strong players.

“We had to make the most of every situation we could get. It’s a very good result.

“We know that we are facing a great team, a great club and great champions in Turin. We fully expect to suffer in the second leg.”

The second leg is scheduled to be played on 12 March.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Anscombe gets Gatland's out-half nod for Wales' huge clash with England
    Anscombe gets Gatland's out-half nod for Wales' huge clash with England
    Exeter Chiefs duo drafted into England XV for Cardiff showdown with Wales
    Scotland team to play France shows four changes from Ireland defeat
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Kathryn Dane handed first Ireland start for Saturday's clash with Italy
    FOOTBALL
    Diego Simeone apologises for crotch-clutching celebration
    Diego Simeone apologises for crotch-clutching celebration
    Millwall secure dramatic win away at Pride Park as Lampard's Derby suffer promotion setback
    Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships
    IRELAND
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    'I'm an Irish citizen now... I felt I had been accepted a long time ago'
    Matt Doherty: 'I'm playing in the Premier League every weekend. It's a dream come true'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie