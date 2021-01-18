Ireland U21 winger ready to 'kickstart' his career after signing for League Two outfit

SIMON POWER, AN Ireland U21 international capped by Stephen Kenny, has signed for League Two outfit Harrogate Town on a permanent deal.

Power joins from Norwich City, having been on the books at Carrow Road since his move from UCD in January 2018.

First-team opportunities were few and far between for the 22-year-old winger at the Canaries, where he lined out for David Wright’s U23s, and he then spent stints on loan at Dutch side FC Dordrecht, Scotland’s Ross County and King’s Lynn Town (twice).

The Greystones native caught the eye at King’s Lynn, in particular, making a big impact though his time was segregated amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now Power makes a permanent move to Harrogate Town, with both his new club and Norwich confirming the news and adding their well wishes for the future.

“We’ve liked Simon for a while now,” Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver said.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“We knew about his last Summer at Norwich and he’s gone and nailed it with his performances at Kings Lynn out on the right left, or up front. He’s a real pacy player who is very direct in his style and I think he will excite the supporters.”

“I want to kickstart my career,” says Power, whose first interview with the club is available to watch below and is available to make his debut against Exeter City tomorrow.

Harrogate are currently 18th in League Two.