Munster's Simon Zebo to retire at the end of the season

SIMON ZEBO WILL retire from rugby at the end of the season.

The Corkman is Munster’s record try-scorer, with 72 in 173 appearances to date. He made his Munster debut in 2010, just after his 20th birthday. Since then he has also represented Racing 92, Ireland and the British & Irish Lions.

“After much thought, I’ve decided that this season will be my last playing the game I love,” 34-year-old Zebo said.

“It has been a dream come true, making memories and friends for life and travelling the world with amazing people.

“A huge thank you to my family, friends, teammates, coaches and supporters – without ye none of this would have been possible. I am truly grateful for all the love and support over the years.

“I’ve loved every second, it’s been some craic and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Zebo’s 35 Champions Cup tries are more than any other Irish player and he is third on the all-time list for tries in the competition.

His rugby talents were first on display for PBC and Cork Constitution, winning a Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup in 2007 and two All Ireland Leagues in 2008 and 2010.

A fans’ favourite, he made his Munster debut as an Academy player in 2010 and helped Munster to the Magners League title the following season.

His Ireland debut followed in 2012 and he went on to score seven tries in 35 caps for his country, winning the Six Nations in 2015 and also featuring in that year’s World Cup.

He made three appearances for the British & Irish Lions in 2013 and departed Munster for Racing 92 in 2018 after scoring 60 tries in 144 appearances. He scored 25 tries in 60 appearances for the French club over three seasons.

Zebo returned to Munster in 2021 and has scored 13 tries in 29 appearances over the past three seasons, helping Munster to the URC title last year.