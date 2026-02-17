Sinclair Armstrong on target in Bristol City's draw with Wrexham

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Sinclair Armstrong was on target as Bristol City denied Wrexham a fifth successive away win in the Championship.

Wrexham twice led through Ollie Rathbone and a Joe Williams own goal, but City were rewarded for a spirited second-half performance.

Sinclair Armstrong drove home soon after the restart and fellow substitute Bird smashed home off the underside of the crossbar from 20 yards out two minutes from time.

The result leaves Wrexham seventh but out of the play-off places on goal difference only, while ninth-placed Bristol City are only a point further back in a congested race for the top six.

Elsewhere tonight, Terry Devlin scored a spectacular long-distance strike as his brace helped Portsmouth move four points clear of Leicester City in the Championship relegation zone with a 3-1 win at Charlton.

The Northern Ireland full-back’s first goal of the evening had to go down as a goalkeeping error by Thomas Kaminski.

Colby Bishop doubled Pompey’s advantage at the break with Devlin adding a brilliant third in front of the travelling support.

Charlton substitute Jayden Fevrier’s 64th-minute goal proved to be only a consolation as Portsmouth recorded a first league double over their opponents since the 1985-86 season.

Conor Coventry, a potential solution for Ireland amid Josh Cullen’s absence for next month’s World Cup playoff semi-final, came on at half-time for Charlton, replacing January signing Conor Coady.

With reporting by Gavin Cooney