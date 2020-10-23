BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 23 October 2020
QPR snap up Shamrock Rovers striker who made his first-team debut at 15

London-bound Sinclair Armstrong has been capped by the Republic of Ireland up to U17 level.

By Paul Dollery Friday 23 Oct 2020, 11:23 AM
53 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/5242607
Sinclair Armstrong (left) made his Shamrock Rovers debut against Drogheda United in the FAI Cup in 2018.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Sinclair Armstrong (left) made his Shamrock Rovers debut against Drogheda United in the FAI Cup in 2018.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Sinclair Armstrong (left) made his Shamrock Rovers debut against Drogheda United in the FAI Cup in 2018.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRISH YOUNGSTER SINCLAIR Armstrong has joined English Championship club Queens Park Rangers from Shamrock Rovers.

Armstrong is a Republic of Ireland U17 international who reportedly had a trial with Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim earlier this year.

At the age of 15, he made his first-team debut for Rovers in an FAI Cup clash with Drogheda United in August 2018. The 17-year-old featured for the club’s second-string side in the League of Ireland First Division this season.

Armstrong most recently featured for the Ireland U17s last November, when he scored in a 4-2 win over Israel in a European Championship qualifier.

The Clondalkin native will initially link up with his new club’s U18 side, who are coached by former QPR and Chelsea striker Paul Furlong. 

Paul Dollery

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

