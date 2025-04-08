Advertisement
Tipperary's Dylan Slevin beats world champion Luke Littler

Irishman got the better of Gerwyn Price last week.
2.58pm, 8 Apr 2025
DYLAN SLEVIN, FROM Tipperary, beat world champion Luke Littler on the PDC Pro Tour today

The 22-year-old from Borrisokane beat Littler 6-3 in the first round of the Players Championship 11 in Leicester. 

He now goes into the second round this afternoon to play George Killington or Martin Lukeman.

Slevin has enjoyed a truly memorable few days, with his win over Littler coming on the heels of a victory against 2021 world champion Gerwyn Price last week.

