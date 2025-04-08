The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Tipperary's Dylan Slevin beats world champion Luke Littler
DYLAN SLEVIN, FROM Tipperary, beat world champion Luke Littler on the PDC Pro Tour today
The 22-year-old from Borrisokane beat Littler 6-3 in the first round of the Players Championship 11 in Leicester.
He now goes into the second round this afternoon to play George Killington or Martin Lukeman.
Slevin has enjoyed a truly memorable few days, with his win over Littler coming on the heels of a victory against 2021 world champion Gerwyn Price last week.
