Tipperary's Dylan Slevin beats world champion Luke Littler

DYLAN SLEVIN, FROM Tipperary, beat world champion Luke Littler on the PDC Pro Tour today

The 22-year-old from Borrisokane beat Littler 6-3 in the first round of the Players Championship 11 in Leicester.

PC11 - R1 Selected Results:



Dylan Slevin 6-3 Luke Littler

Maik Kuivenhoven 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

Rob Owen 6-4 Gerwyn Price

Ted Evetts 6-4 Gian van Veen

Stefaan Henderyck 6-4 Joe Cullen

Tom Bissell 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld



📺 https://t.co/YyBPPwoMK8

📋 https://t.co/XgyuQ3a3Dw pic.twitter.com/D0WoBoSSzP — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 8, 2025

He now goes into the second round this afternoon to play George Killington or Martin Lukeman.

Advertisement

Slevin has enjoyed a truly memorable few days, with his win over Littler coming on the heels of a victory against 2021 world champion Gerwyn Price last week.