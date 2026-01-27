Sligo Rovers striker Elding set to join Scottish Premiership side Hibernian

SLIGO ROVERS STRIKER Owen Elding is on the brink of a move to Scotland to join Hibernian.

A deal has been agreed in principle between the two clubs, but not yet formally signed off with talks still ongoing over the transfer.

The42 understands that a high six-figure fee is on the cards up front for the striker, but when add-ons are factored in, the value of the deal could be closer to the seven-figure mark.

The Scottish Premiership side have emerged as the front-runners to sign Elding with a deal expected to be confirmed in the next 24 hours for the talented 19-year-old.

Advertisement

Elding impressed last season as he netted 12 times for Sligo Rovers and his form secured him the PFAI Young Player of the Year honour.