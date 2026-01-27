The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Sligo Rovers striker Elding set to join Scottish Premiership side Hibernian
SLIGO ROVERS STRIKER Owen Elding is on the brink of a move to Scotland to join Hibernian.
A deal has been agreed in principle between the two clubs, but not yet formally signed off with talks still ongoing over the transfer.
The42 understands that a high six-figure fee is on the cards up front for the striker, but when add-ons are factored in, the value of the deal could be closer to the seven-figure mark.
The Scottish Premiership side have emerged as the front-runners to sign Elding with a deal expected to be confirmed in the next 24 hours for the talented 19-year-old.
Elding impressed last season as he netted 12 times for Sligo Rovers and his form secured him the PFAI Young Player of the Year honour.
