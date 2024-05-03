Pattison goal the difference against Sligo as Waterford move to seventh

Sligo Rovers 1

Waterford 0

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

CHRISTIE PATTISON’S GOAL seconds into the second-half was the difference as Waterford beat Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds on Friday night to move into seventh place.

The Bit O’Red now drop into eighth place following that defeat, with no win in their last six games. The hosts came into tonight’s tie looking to pick up form with no win since their last meeting with Waterford during the Easter weekend.

John Russell’s side had lost three of their last five and drawn two. The Blues were one point behind their opponents coming into this tie, with one win in their last five, two draws and two defeats.

With a depleted squad due to injuries, Russell made two changes to the side that lost to Drogheda last week. Striker Max Mata returned, while Rein Smit made a first start.

Blues boss Keith Long made three changes following last week’s defeat to Derry City. Kacper Radkowski, Christie Pattisson and Dean McMenamy all came into the team. The game was delayed by 15 minutes as officials were unhappy with a patch of artificial grass in the goalmouth.

There was some doubt over the fixture going ahead, but the officials gave the go ahead after the patch was taken up. The Blues looked dangerous early on, and a brilliant save from Ed McGinty denied Connor Parsons after 20 minutes, before the hosts went close.

Connor Malley and Stefan Radosavljevic were putting pressure on the visitors’ rearguard, but there was no separating the sides at the half way point. Seconds had elapsed in the second-half when Keith Long’s side went ahead.

Pattison’s half volley caught the Bit O’Red defence off guard, beating McGinty to put his side ahead. And minutes later, a good save from McGinty denied Waterford a second goal as former Sligo player Padraig Amond tried to get on the end of Darragh Power’s throw.

Amond, who enjoyed a great season at Sligo in 2010, saw his free-kick blocked, before Radosavljevic curled an effort wide on 65 minutes. Rowan McDonald’s effort from range on 87 minutes had McGinty stretching, but the effort was just too much.

Fabrice Hartmann’s free-kick was almost headed in by Malley in the 90th minute, but the former Dundalk man couldn’t keep it down with Max Mata perfectly placed behind him to nod it in.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, JR Wilson, Charlie Wiggett, Ollie Denham, Reece Hutchinson, Stefan Radosavljevic (Fabrice Hartmann, 71), Connor Malley, Ellis Chapman (Owen Elding, 71), Niall Morahan, Rein Smit, Max Mata.

Waterford: Sam Sargeant, Darragh Power, Grant Horton, Kacper Radkowski, Darragh Leahy, Rowan McDonald, Ben McCormack (Connor Evans, 84),Christie Pattison (Maleace Asamoah, 72), Dean McMenamy (Niall O’Keeffe, 75), Connor Parsons, Padraig Amond.

Referee: Gavin Colfer.

