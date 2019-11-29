Listen to Episode 3 of 'Sonia': A special three-part podcast as part of Sonia Week on The42

IN THE FINAL episode of ‘Sonia’ we find her at her lowest hour: Atlanta 1996. It’s her second Olympics and again Ireland expects and demands.

We then go back a year to see just why the Irish public were just so expectant as Sonia becomes World Champion in Gothenburg.

Sonia finally climbed on to the Olympic podium in Sydney eight years on from coming so close in Barcelona – it had been a long, but ultimately glory-filled, road along the way.

Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

