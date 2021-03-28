BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 28 March 2021
Advertisement

Dundalk player scores for Faroes in World Cup qualifier against Austria

Sonni Nattestad gave the Faroe Islands a first-half lead against Austria.

By Garry Doyle Sunday 28 Mar 2021, 9:41 PM
32 minutes ago 1,238 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5394573
Nattestad's header put the Faroes in front.
Image: Ronald Zak
Nattestad's header put the Faroes in front.
Nattestad's header put the Faroes in front.
Image: Ronald Zak

IT IS NOT everyday that a League of Ireland player scores in a World Cup qualifier.

But it happened tonight as Dundalk defender, Sonni Nattestad, gave the Faroe Islands license to dream this evening, his opening goal putting the minnows 1-0 up against Austria. In the end they lost 3-1.

The Faroes famously defeated Austria 1-0 in September 1990, in their first competitive international while Nattestad became the first Dundalk player to score an international goal in 85 years, following on from Joey Donnelly, who scored twice in a 5-2 win over Germany in 1936.


Elsewhere, Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry registered the 15th goal of his international career, as Germany defeated Romania 1-0 in Bucharest. Across the border in Sofia, Torino’s Andrea Belotti’s penalty and Manuel Locatelli’s goal were enough to secure three points for Italy against Bulgaria.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

austria-faroe-islands-wcup-2022-soccer Nattestad reacts after scoring. Source: Ronald Zak

In this evening’s other games, Armenia defeated Iceland 2-0 in Yerevan; Poland were comfortable 3-0 winners over Andorra; Hungary travelled home from San Marino with a 3-0 victory. Finally, North Macedonia defeated Liechtenstein 5-0.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie