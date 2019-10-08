This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Reinach sets World Cup hat-trick record as Springboks thrash Canada

South Africa ran in 10 tries, including the scrum-half’s 11-minute treble.

By AFP Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 1:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,404 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4842202
South Africa's Cobus Reinach dives to the line.
Image: AP/PA Images
South Africa's Cobus Reinach dives to the line.
South Africa's Cobus Reinach dives to the line.
Image: AP/PA Images

SOUTH AFRICA’S Cobus Reinach scored the fastest hat-trick in Rugby World Cup history as the Springboks all but assured themselves of a place in the quarter-finals with a 66-7 hammering of Canada in Kobe today.

The Springboks ran in 10 tries, including seven in a first-half that featured scrum-half Reinach’s 11-minute treble.

That was quicker than Australia fullback Chris Latham’s 25-minute hat-trick in a 142-0 thrashing of Namibia at Adelaide during the 2003 World Cup. 

South Africa led 47-0 at the break against an outclassed Canada who had to play more than half the match a man down after replacement lock Josh Larsen was sent off.

But Canada, just six days on from a 63-0 loss to reigning champions New Zealand, avoided a whitewash thanks to flanker Matt Heaton’s try.

south-africa-v-canada-pool-b-2019-rugby-world-cup-kobe-misaki-stadium A red card is issued to Canada's Josh Larsen by referee Luke Pearce. Source: Adam Davy

This bonus-point victory should see two-time world champions South Africa into the last eight after an opening Pool B defeat by the All Blacks, with Ireland or hosts Japan — who stunned the Springboks 34-32 at the 2015 World Cup in England — now looming as possible opponents.

Canada, who’ve appeared in every World Cup, have one more chance for a win at this edition when they face fellow minnows Namibia in Kamaishi on Sunday.

© – AFP 2019  

Eoin Toolan and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to give an in-depth breakdown of where Ireland’s play stacks up against the contenders in Japan, and look into why New Zealand and England are primed for World Cup success.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

