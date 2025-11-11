The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
South Africa's De Jager to miss Ireland game after copping 4-match ban
SOUTH AFRICAN lock Lood de Jager will miss the rest of the Autumn Series of internationals after copping a four-match ban for a no-arms tackle in a win over France at the weekend.
De Jager received a red card for a first-half shoulder charge on France full-back Thomas Ramos in what turned out to be a 32-17 victory for the Springboks in Paris on Saturday.
The second rower will miss South Africa’s matches against Italy, Ireland and Wales, as well as his club Wild Knights’ Japan League One match against Brave Lupus in December.
