South Africa's De Jager to miss Ireland game after copping 4-match ban

The second rower will miss the Springoks’ matches against Italy and Wales.
9.55pm, 11 Nov 2025

SOUTH AFRICAN lock Lood de Jager will miss the rest of the Autumn Series of internationals after copping a four-match ban for a no-arms tackle in a win over France at the weekend.

De Jager received a red card for a first-half shoulder charge on France full-back Thomas Ramos in what turned out to be a 32-17 victory for the Springboks in Paris on Saturday.

The second rower will miss South Africa’s matches against Italy, Ireland and Wales, as well as his club Wild Knights’ Japan League One match against Brave Lupus in December.

