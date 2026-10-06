Argentina leading South America bid for 2035 Rugby World Cup

ARGENTINA IS ONE of the nations included in the South America bid for the 2035 Men’s Rugby World Cup.

Uruguay, Chile and Brazil are also part of the joint submission in an effort to bring the tournament to their continent for the first time.

All four countries will host World Cup matches as part of the bid, with Argentina leading the process for selection. World Rugby will announce the host cities for the 2035 Rugby World Cup in November 2027.

“The presentation of this candidacy represents a very important step for Argentine rugby and for the entire region,” said President of the Argentine Rugby Union, Félix Páez Molina.

“We have the opportunity to show the world our passion for this sport, our ability to organise major events, and everything our countries have to offer. It is a challenge we embrace with the deep conviction that our region deserves an opportunity of this magnitude.

“It is a project that excites us and that we are building together with the Unions of the region and Sudamérica Rugby, with the aspiration that, for the first time, a Rugby World Cup can be held in this part of the world.”

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The 42 view

- Ciarán Kennedy

If World Rugby is serious about growing the game, bringing a World Cup to South America would be a good way of showing it.

There is an appetite for the game in these counties, but World Rugby has been far more interested in trying to squeeze into the congested, and largely disinterested US sporting market.

The Pumas have reached the knockout stages of the World Cup on five occasions, going as far as the semi-finals three times – including at the most recent World Cup in France three years ago. Imagine the boost a home World Cup would give the nation.

Likewise, Uruguay, Chile and Brazil, who all play in that band of emerging rugby nations outside the game’s top tier – ranked 18th, 16th and 33rd respectively.

And for the fans, imagine the colour. The most obvious comparison is the 2019 tournament in Japan, where the World Cup visited new territory and proved an absolute hit. Japan have expressed their intent to bid for the 2035 tournament, with Spain another candidate capable of providing a unique, fresh World Cup setting.

All have their merits, and a South American rugby adventure would provide another rare – and for many, first – opportunity to take in the colour and culture of a fascinating part of the world.

Let’s hope it happens.