Southampton boss Eckert escapes with six-week ban over 'Spygate' scandal

SOUTHAMPTON BOSS TONDA Eckert has escaped with a suspended six-week ban for his role in the ‘Spygate’ scandal after the Football Association pushed for at least a three-month suspension.

Saints were kicked out of the Championship play-off final and docked four points this term having admitted three breaches of EFL regulations after being caught snooping on semi-final opponents Middlesbrough and two other teams.

Eckert accepted full responsibility and was charged by the FA with three breaches of Rule E3.1 in relation to “misconduct”, which hung over Southampton and their manager heading into the new campaign.

The German coach attended an FA hearing at the start of the international break and has now been given the green light to continue his role against arch-rivals Portsmouth this Sunday and beyond.

A statement from the governing body read: “Tonda Eckert subsequently admitted the charges, and an independent regulatory commission imposed a six-week suspension from all football and football related activity, which is suspended until the end of the 2027/28 season, a £28,000 (€33,000) fine and a reprimand following a hearing.

“The suspended sanction will come into effect in the event he is found to have committed a breach of Rules or Regulations by requesting, authorising, taking, or using information from any observation of the training of another club, in whatever guise that observation may take.”

The FA’s written reasons showed that the governing body felt Eckert “should be banned from all football and football related activity for a minimum period of three months as well as receiving a financial penalty”.

Brendan Kelly KC, representing the FA, is reported in the 48-page document to even suggest “at least nine months” before mitigation.

An independent regulatory commission felt the “proportionate sanction to reflect the seriousness of spying is one of a four-month ban” but felt there was “considerable” mitigation.

They decided there were no aggravating features and felt “particularly impressive witness” Eckert showed “genuine contrition”, before taking into account the additional impact on Southampton as a club.

The regulatory commission’s written reasons said: “In the unusual circumstances of this case, we consider that it is appropriate to have regard to the impact a ban on Mr Eckert would have, irrespective of whether or not he loses his job.

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“That regard must include the impact on the club, its supporters and stakeholders and what would, in the Commission’s view, unquestionably be the equivalent of a further sanction being imposed on them if their head coach was unavailable for a period of six weeks in the Championship season.

“We consider that this is a clear and compelling reason to suspend that part of the sanction which comprises the ban from all football and football related activity.”

The lenient punishment is likely to draw strong opinions from across the game, with Southampton saying in a statement “this now brings a conclusion to a regrettable period of our history”.

The club, who sit 13th in the Sky Bet Championship, say “measures have been put in place to ensure that such errors in judgement never happen again at our club” and they are “excited to move forward together towards a bright future”.

Club statement: 7th October 2026 🔗 https://t.co/9qbhnHkPv4 https://t.co/B42NMGiqNk — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 7, 2026

Southampton head coach Eckert will face the media at a press conference on Thursday at 3pm and owner Dragan Solak said: “I’m pleased that the independent panel has come to a decision and that we have an outcome.

“We have already suffered enough, and we appreciate the panel’s recognition of that. We are confident the manager has learned from this matter, and a suspended sentence allows him to continue in his role.

“I firmly believe that Tonda is one of Europe’s most exciting young coaches, and with this distraction removed, I am confident he can lead the team to a successful season. I’d like to thank our fans for standing by us and showing the team so much support during a time when we have needed them more than ever.

“The FA process has been a positive experience. Tonda has been given the opportunity to be open and honest with the panel, and the panel has been able to see that he is simply a good person who made poor decisions.

“The same cannot be said for the EFL process, and the way they have subsequently treated us is not something we will forget. However, now is the time to look forward to what I believe will be a great future for our club.”

The English Football League declined to comment.

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