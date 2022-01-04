Serbian billionaire close to €120m Southampton takeover

SOUTHAMPTON ARE CLOSE to confirming a takeover of the club, the PA news agency understands.

Chinese businessman Jisheng Gao purchased an 80% stake in Saints in 2017, with Katharina Liebherr retaining 2o%.

Gao has been looking to sell for several years and the PA news agency understands an announcement is imminent confirming the sale.

A number of outlets including Sky News have reported that Serbian billionaire Dragan Solak, the cable television tycoon who owns the United Group, will pay £100million (€120m) for Gao’s stake.

Southampton are currently 14th in the Premier League, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side drawing 1-1 with Tottenham in their last match.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!