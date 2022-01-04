Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 4 January 2022
Serbian billionaire close to €120m Southampton takeover

Cable television tycoon Dragan Solak is reportedly on the verge of purchasing a majority stake in the Premier League club.

By Press Association Tuesday 4 Jan 2022, 1:23 PM
The Saints' stadium, St Mary's.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
The Saints' stadium, St Mary's.
SOUTHAMPTON ARE CLOSE to confirming a takeover of the club, the PA news agency understands.

Chinese businessman Jisheng Gao purchased an 80% stake in Saints in 2017, with Katharina Liebherr retaining 2o%. 

Gao has been looking to sell for several years and the PA news agency understands an announcement is imminent confirming the sale.

A number of outlets including Sky News have reported that Serbian billionaire Dragan Solak, the cable television tycoon who owns the United Group, will pay £100million (€120m) for Gao’s stake.

Southampton are currently 14th in the Premier League, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side drawing 1-1 with Tottenham in their last match.

Press Association

