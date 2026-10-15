Nou Camp and Bernabeu feature in Spain's 2035 RWC bid

THE NOU CAMP and the Bernabeu feature in Spain’s bid to host the Rugby World Cup in 2035.

The home grounds of Barcelona and Real Madrid – as well as the home of Atlético Madrid – feature in the bid which would seek to use the venues and infrastructure from the 2030 Fifa World Cup, which Spain co-hosts with Morocco and Portugal, the Spanish Rugby Federation have said.

Japan and Argentina, alongside a group of South American countries, are also bidding for the 2035 RWC.

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Spain have qualified for next year’s RWC in Australia. They last qualified for the 1999 tournament, before that.

In a statement, RFER executive president Juan Carlos Martín Hansen said: “World Rugby has established this tournament as the pinnacle of our sport, and it is a great honour for Spain to bid to host it. Over the past two decades, our commitment to rugby has led to extraordinary progress, and the next nine years could mark a step change for the sport across Spain.

“The bid includes the use of the Spotify Camp Nou and the Santiago Bernabéu, as well as the stadiums of Atlético Madrid and Athletic club.”

If Spain’s bid is successful it would bring the Rugby World Cup back to Europe for the first time since 2023, with 2027′s tournament taking place in Australia before the 2031 edition is played in the USA.

Three-time semi-finalists Argentina this month announced a bid to host the 2035 Rugby World Cup alongside several other South American countries.

Argentina are the only country to have reached a World Cup semi-final to have never hosted the tournament.

World Rugby will decide on the successful candidate in November 2027.