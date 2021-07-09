Here's your TV guide to a jam-packed weekend of sport

(Clockwise from top left) As well as the Euro 2020 final, there's also action from the Lions, Wimbledon and the GAA Championships to look forward to.

Friday

8am: The second round of the Scottish Open gets underway at the Renaissance Club. The featured groups are live for the morning on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf before full coverage begins at 12.30pm.

10.30am: Essendon and the Adelaide Crows kick off the weekend’s AFL coverage on BT Sport 1.

10.45am: Mark Cavendish will have Eddy Merckx’s record in his sights once again on Stage 13 of the Tour de France, a flat stage from Nimes to Carcassone. Early coverage is on Eurosport 1, with TG4 joining the race at 1pm.

12.30pm: Can anyone stop Novak Djokovic? It’s men’s semi-finals day at Wimbledon on BBC 2 — and on BBC 1 as well from 1.45pm.

1.30pm: Newmarket’s July Festival moves into its second day with live coverage on Virgin Media Two.

5.45pm: Finn Harps v Waterford get the weekend’s reduced SSE Aitricity League Premier Division programme underway, live on LOI TV.

6pm: Sky Sports Cricket has the first T20 test between England and India Women, which is also on Sky Sports Main Event from 6.30pm.

6.30pm: Action from day two of the US Senior Open is on Sky Sports Golf, with later coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf at 11pm.

7.20pm: It’s opening night for the LGFA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, and TG4 have live coverage of the Group 4 meeting of Galway and Kerry.

7.45pm: St Patrick’s Athletic take on Derry City in the evening’s late Premier Division fixture, while there’s also a full slate of games in the First Division, all live on LOI TV.

8pm: Irish eyes will be on Seamus Power at day two of the John Deere Classic on Sky Sports Golf, and also on Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm.

Saturday

9.30am: Back to North Berwick for moving day at the Scottish Open. The early featured groups are on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf, which full coverage on Sky Sports Golf from 12 noon.

10am: The Brisbane Lions will be looking to keep pace at the business end of the AFL ladder with victory over St Kilda, live on BT Sport 1.

10.30am: Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket have live coverage of the second ODI between England and Pakistan.

11.05am: Over to Eurosport 1 for Stage 14 of the Tour de France as the peloton races from Carcassone to Quillan. TG4 pick up at the action at 12 noon.

1pm: There’ll be a new name on the Rosewater Dish as Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova meet in the Wimbledon ladies’ singles final on BBC 1. BBC 2 also have action from Wimbledon including the wheelchair finals (11am) and the ladies’ and men’s doubles finals (6.30pm).

1.30pm: It’s the third and final day of Newmarket’s July Festival, culminating in the July Cup at 4.25pm. Coverage begins on Virgin Media One at 1.30pm.

2.30pm: The day’s GAA action gets underway with the meeting of Antrim and Laois in the All-Ireland SHC qualifiers preliminary round, while Cork take on Limerick in the Munster SFC semi-finals at 3pm. Both games are available on GAAGO.

3.30pm: Sky Sports Arena is the place to watch the Ulster SFC quarter-final between Tyrone and Cavan.

4pm: Peamount United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Bohemians in the Women’s National League, while at the same time, DLR Waves host Cork. Athlone vs Wexford Youths is the evening game at 7pm, with all three matches live on LOI TV.

4pm: Stop me if you think that you’ve heard this one before. Just three days after a 54-7 victory in Johannesburg, the Lions take on the Sharks in a hastily-arranged rematch. It’s on Sky Sports Action from 4pm, and Sky Sports Main Event from 4.30pm.

4.45pm: TG4 have the All-Ireland Minor Hurling final between Kilkenny and Galway; throw-in is at 5pm.

5.30pm: Day three of the John Deere Classic is on Sky Sports Golf from 5.30pm, and Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm.

6.30pm: The second part of Sky Sports Arena’s football double-header sees All-Ireland hopefuls Kerry up against Tipperary in the Munster SFC semi-finals.

6.30pm: RTÉ 2 have the second and final match in the Summer Series as Andy Farrell’s Ireland take on the USA. Kick-off is at 7.15pm.

7pm: There are more All-Ireland honours up for grabs on TG4 as Dublin meet Cork in the All-Ireland U20 hurling final. Throw-in there is at 7.15pm.

7pm: BT Sport 1 brings you a night of boxing from the Royal Albert Hall as Lyndon Arthur looks to extend his perfect pro record against Davide Faraci in the main event.

7.30pm: Longford Town meet Drogheda United in the SSE Aitricity League Premier Division, live on LOI TV.

11pm: There’s action from the US Senior Open on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

1am: It’s set to be a late one for fight fans as UFC 264 gets underway with the prelims on BT Sport 2 before the main card — topped by Dustin Poirier v Conor McGregor — moves over to BT Sport Box Office.

Sunday

6am: It’s an early start on BT Sport 1 for the Western Bulldogs v Sydney Swans in the AFL.

9.30am: The final day of the Scottish Open begins with coverage of the featured groups on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf, with full coverage from 12pm.

11am: Dan Martin will surely be targeting a big day as Stage 15 of the Tour de France gets underway on Eurosport 1, and from 12 noon on TG4.

1.05pm: Goodbye, SW19. Wimbledon comes to a close for another year with the men’s final on BBC 1, and the wheelchair finals on BBC 2 (11am).

1.30pm: The Sunday Game Live has a football double-header on RTÉ 2 with Leitrim taking on Mayo in the Connacht SFC semi-finals (2pm) before Donegal face Derry in the Ulster SFC quarter-finals (4pm); the latter is also on BBC 2 from 3.50pm.

2pm: The day’s Women’s National League action is on LOI TV as Treaty United meet Galway Women.

2pm: Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket have the second T20 between England and India Women.

5.30pm: It’s the final day of the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour, with coverage on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event (6pm).

6.30pm/7pm: It’s Coming Home? Or It’s Coming Rome? A year later than advertised, it’s the final of Euro 2020 as England host Italy at Wembley (8pm). ITV’s build-up begins at 6.30pm, with RTÉ 2 and BBC One both underway from 7pm.

11pm: And if you’re not quite ready for bed after all of that, the US Senior Open finishes up on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss whether or not the Lions’ tour of South Africa should really be going ahead, the new faces in Andy Farrell’s Ireland team, and Luke Carty’s return in stars and stripes.