Jamie Heaslip, Richie Sadlier and Eoin Larkin nominated for Sports Book of the Year

Source: Twitter/An Post Irish Book Awards

THE SHORTLISTS FOR the 2019 An Post Irish Book Awards were announced last night.

Among them are six works nominated for the Bord Gais Sports Book of the Year, which was won by Cora Staunton’s autobiography ‘Game Changer’, written with Mary White, last year.

This time around, ‘Recovering’ by former Irish footballer and RTÉ/Second Captains pundit Richie Sadlier is up against ex-Ireland rugby captain Jamie Heaslip with ‘All In’, and former Kilkenny hurler Eoin Larkin, who has released ‘Camouflage’.

Also in the running is ‘About That Goal’, the autobiography of Seamus Darby — the man famous for finding the back of the net for Offaly in the 1982 All Ireland senior football final to stop Kerry winning five-in-a-row.

‘Something in the Water’ by Kieran McCarthy looks at how Skibbereen Rowing Club in Cork produced the likes of the O’Donovan brothers and conquered the world, while Sean McGoldrick celebrates 40 years of the Dublin Marathon.

The public can cast their votes online at anpostirishbookawards.ie, and the winner will be announced at the gala ceremony in the Convention Centre Dublin on Wednesday, 20 November.

Sports Book of the Year shortlist:

About That Goal – The Official Autobiography of Seamus Darby – Seamus Darby with PJ Cunningham (Ballpoint Press)

Recovering – Richie Sadlier with Dion Fanning (Gill Books)

All In – Jamie Heaslip with Matt Cooper (Gill Books)

Something in the Water: How Skibbereen Rowing Club Conquered the World – Kieran McCarthy (Mercier Press)

Camouflage – My Story – Eoin Larkin with Pat Nolan (Reach Sport)

The Dublin Marathon – Celebrating 40 Years – Sean McGoldrick (The O’Brien Press)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!