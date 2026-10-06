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Ryder Cup venue: Adare Manor. Alamy Stock Photo
Budget 2027

Ryder Cup in Adare and 2028 Euros get €22m funding boost

League of Ireland academies and intercounty GAA players also benefit.
4.05pm, 6 Oct 2026

THE RYDER CUP in 2027 and the 2028 Euros will benefit from €22 million in state funding, it was announced today in Budget. 2027.

A package of €121 million in current funding for Sport Ireland was announced in Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers’ speech. 

This is allocated to “support sports participation and player development”.

It includes:

  • €4 million in funding to the League of Ireland football academies.
  • €1 million increase in funding to the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) to support intercounty players.
  • €1 million is ring-fenced for the hurling and camogie academy initiative
  • Additional support is provided for high-performance in the build up to the LA Olympics
  • Almost €22 million will support Ireland’s hosting of the 2027 Ryder Cup and preparations for the 2028 European Football Championship.

And through the National Development Programme (NDP), work will progress on the National Velodrome and Badminton Centre and the National Cricket Centre at the National Sports Campus.

The €4 million for League of Ireland academies represents an increase of €1 million.

It will help fund an additional role for clubs around performance support which centres on athletic development and player care. It is a multiannual commitment to increase the baseline. The additional role is on top of the academy director and head of coaching roles at academies.

The GPA welcomed the additional €1 million in annual funding for inter-county players. This is worth an extra €250 on average for each player, bringing the total annual fund to €8.2 million. 

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