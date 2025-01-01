8 sports events to look forward to in 2025

1. Lions Tour to Australia: 28 June – 2 August

In June, the British & Irish Lions will travel Down Under for a nine-game tour. Before jetting off, they will play a warm-up fixture against Argentina in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on 20 June. It will be the first time that the Lions will play in Ireland, and will be broadcast on Sky Sports as well as terrestrial television.

Under the management of Andy Farrell, the Australia Tour will begin with warm-up fixtures against Western Force, Queensland Reds, NSW Waratahs, the Brumbies, an invitational Australia and New Zealand selection and the Melbourne Rebels. The three Test matches against the Wallabies will be held in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

The Lions last toured Australia in 2013, winning the series 2-1 after victory in the third Test.

Scott Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

2. Women’s Rugby World Cup: 22 August – 27 September

The Women’s Rugby World Cup kicks off on 22 August and after missing the last edition of the tournament, Ireland are back in action this time around.

They will open their pool stage against Japan in Franklin Gardens on 24 August. Ireland will be at the same venue again the following week to face Spain before closing out their Pool C campaign against the defending champions New Zealand at the Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium on 7 September.

Scott Bemand’s side earned a famous victory over the Black Ferns at the WXV1 in Canada, and will be hoping for a similar performance to boost their chances of reaching the quarter-finals.

3. Euro 2025: 2 July – 27 July

Although Ireland won’t be competing, Euro 2025 is still a sports event you should mark in your calendar for this year.

After making history by earning a first-ever qualification for a major tournament at the 2023 World Cup, Eileen Gleeson’s side were hoping to build on that legacy for Euro 2025.

They came close by earning a playoff battle against Wales, in the attempt to nab a late ticket to the tournament in Switzerland. The contest was still all square after a 1-1 draw in the first leg, but Wales struck the decisive blow in the second outing, winning 2-1 on the night at the Aviva Stadium and progressing 3-2 on aggregate.

Sophie Becker, Rhasidat Adeleke, Phil Healy, Sharlene Mawdsley and Lauren Cadden with their silver medal from the European Championships in Rome. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

4. World Athletic Championships: 13 September – 21 September

2024 was a superb year for Irish athletics both in the individual and team events. Rhasidat Adeleke became the first Irish woman to reach a sprint final at the Olympics where she was marginally denied a medal in that gripping 400m final.

Adeleke won a silver medal in the same event at the European Championships in Rome, and was also part of the women’s brilliant 4x400m relay team who also came up just short in their quest for a medal at the Olympics.

Sophie Becker, Phil Healy and Sharlene Mawdsley all ran brilliant legs to clock a new national record of 3:19.90 and take fourth in the final. That crew also won silver at the European Championships.

The 4x400m mixed relay team of Chris O’Donnell, Rhasidat Adeleke, Thomas Barr and Sharlene Mawdsley won a gold medal at the European Championships, as did Ciara Mageean in the final of the 1,500m. Mageean was then cruelly ruled out of the Olympics due to an Achilles injury.

The 2025 World Championships are in Tokyo where Ireland’s athletics stars will be on the hunt for more track success.

The successful E Matteo Ciambelli / INPHO Matteo Ciambelli / INPHO / INPHO

5. Ryder Cup: 26 September – 28 September

It’s a Ryder Cup year in 2025, and this time, America will be hosting the biennial event at the Bethpage Black Course in New York.

Europe are the reigning champions after their 2023 success in Italy after withstanding a late USA rally to win by 16.5 to 11.5. Shane Lowry took the final putt of that competition where he narrowly missed out on defeating America’s Jordan Spieth.

Luke Donald will captain Europe again after overseeing that victory in Rome, while Keegan Bradley will lead USA.

6. All-Ireland Championships

We have the usual splattering of All-Ireland finals across the four codes to look forward to in 2025.

Armagh will go in as the Sam Maguire holders after emerging as surprise champions in 2024. Clare are the Liam MacCarthy Cup holders after ending an 11-year wait following their heroic extra-time effort against Cork in Croke Park.

The Kerry Ladies also ended a long wait for All-Ireland glory in 2024, lifting the Brendan Martin Cup for the first time since 1993. The Cork camogie team will begin their hunt for an All-Ireland three-in-a-row in 2025 following a tight showdown against Galway this year.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

7. Champions League Final: 31 May

Another of the annual staples for sports fans, the Champions League final will be one to look out for on 31 May. Real Madrid are the holders after their 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund which saw the Spanish Giants lift their 15th European trophy. This year’s decider will be held in Germany, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The competition is running on a new format this season, using a new 36-team league table rather than the old style of 32 teams in eight groups of four. This year’s tournament sees each side play eight different teams in a league phase, with four games being played at home and four away.

The top eight sides in the league phase qualify automatically for the round of 16 while the teams finishing in ninth to 24th will compete in a two-legged knockout phase play-off to progress to the last 16.

The remaining matchdays in the league phase will be held on 21-22 January and 29 January, with the draw for the play-offs taking place on Friday 31 January.

8. Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualification campaign

Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side will begin their bid for inclusion at the 2026 World Cup. The qualifying draw took place in December where Ireland were placed in Group F alongside Hungary, Armenia and either Portugal or Denmark in their qualifying group.

The action gets underway in September with home and away fixtures against Hungary and Armenia. Two more games follow in October against Portugal/Denmark and Armenia and again in November, as Portugal/Denmark come to the Aviva Stadium before Ireland travel to Hungary.

In order to qualify, Ireland must either top the group or finish second to qualify for a play-off. A third-place finish or lower means elimination.