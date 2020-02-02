This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 2 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

All the action from a different angle.

By The42 Team Sunday 2 Feb 2020, 8:30 PM
33 minutes ago 1,391 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4989827

1. Mayo’s Fergal Boland sees a shot blocked by Dublin defender Eoin Murchan on Saturday.

fergal-boland Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

2. Ireland’s James Ryan rises highest to claim a lineout during Saturday’s Six Nations win over Scotland.

james-ryan-catches-a-high-ball Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

3. Tony Finau tees off on the 16th while wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey during the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale. 

pga-waste-management-phoenix-open-third-round Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

4. Novak Djokovic returns the ball during the men’s singles final against Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open in Melbourne

spaustralia-melbourne-tennis-australian-open-mens-singles-final Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

5. American figure skater Amber Glenn at the 2020 Toyota Figure Skating Championship in North Carolina.

nc-2020-toyota-us-figure-skating-championship Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

6. Demetrius Andrade dodges a punch from Luke Keeler during their bout in Miami. 

demetrius-andrade-in-action-against-luke-keeler Source: Matchroom Boxing/Ed Mulholland/INPHO

7. Mixed emotions for DCU’s John Donnelly and Waterford IT goalkeeper Billy Nolan as they watch the sliothar trickle wide during their Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final on Thursday.

john-donnelly-and-billy-nolan Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

8. Members of the LA Lakers basketball team watch a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant ahead of their game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

trail-blazers-lakers-kobe-bryant-basketball Source: Kelvin Kuo

9. Tipperary’s Jason Forde clears a ball during their League clash against Cork on Saturday.

jason-forde-in-action Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

10. Polish ski-jumper Joana Szwab during a training session in Oberstdorf, Germany.

ski-jumping-ladies-world-cup Source: DPA/PA Images

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie