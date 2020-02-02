It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Mayo’s Fergal Boland sees a shot blocked by Dublin defender Eoin Murchan on Saturday.

Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

2. Ireland’s James Ryan rises highest to claim a lineout during Saturday’s Six Nations win over Scotland.

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

3. Tony Finau tees off on the 16th while wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey during the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale.

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

4. Novak Djokovic returns the ball during the men’s singles final against Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open in Melbourne

Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

5. American figure skater Amber Glenn at the 2020 Toyota Figure Skating Championship in North Carolina.

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

6. Demetrius Andrade dodges a punch from Luke Keeler during their bout in Miami.

Source: Matchroom Boxing/Ed Mulholland/INPHO

7. Mixed emotions for DCU’s John Donnelly and Waterford IT goalkeeper Billy Nolan as they watch the sliothar trickle wide during their Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final on Thursday.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

8. Members of the LA Lakers basketball team watch a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant ahead of their game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

Source: Kelvin Kuo

9. Tipperary’s Jason Forde clears a ball during their League clash against Cork on Saturday.

Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

10. Polish ski-jumper Joana Szwab during a training session in Oberstdorf, Germany.

Source: DPA/PA Images

