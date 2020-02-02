It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Mayo’s Fergal Boland sees a shot blocked by Dublin defender Eoin Murchan on Saturday.
2. Ireland’s James Ryan rises highest to claim a lineout during Saturday’s Six Nations win over Scotland.
3. Tony Finau tees off on the 16th while wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey during the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale.
4. Novak Djokovic returns the ball during the men’s singles final against Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open in Melbourne
5. American figure skater Amber Glenn at the 2020 Toyota Figure Skating Championship in North Carolina.
6. Demetrius Andrade dodges a punch from Luke Keeler during their bout in Miami.
7. Mixed emotions for DCU’s John Donnelly and Waterford IT goalkeeper Billy Nolan as they watch the sliothar trickle wide during their Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final on Thursday.
8. Members of the LA Lakers basketball team watch a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant ahead of their game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.
9. Tipperary’s Jason Forde clears a ball during their League clash against Cork on Saturday.
10. Polish ski-jumper Joana Szwab during a training session in Oberstdorf, Germany.
