Brian Cody is hoping to win his 12th All-Ireland title as Kilkenny manager. Who did they beat in his first final victory? Cork Offaly

Tipperary Clare

Last weekend, Ireland recorded their first win over All Blacks on New Zealand soil in how many attempts? 10 12

14 16

Nathan Collins completed a big move to Wolves. What schoolboy club did he start out with? Cherry Orchard Crumlin United

St Kevin Boys Tolka Rovers

Tiger Woods says this could be his last Open at St Andrews. How many Claret Jugs has he won at the venue? Five Two

Three Four

England demolished what country 8-0 at Euro 2022 this week? Sweden Denmark

Finland Norway

Galway and Kerry sealed places in the All-Ireland football final last weekend. What was the last year Galway defeated Kerry in the final? 1942 1965

1998 2000

Ireland have climbed to second in World Rugby’s men’s rankings. Who is top? England New Zealand

South Africa France

Wayne Rooney made the surprise decision to take over as manager of MLS outfit DC United. In what year did he join them as a player? 2016 2017

2018 2019

Novak Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon crown to move onto 21 majors. Who has more than him? Rafa Nadal Roger Federer

Pete Sampras Andy Murray