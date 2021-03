Munster's Billy Holland has announced that he will retire at the end of the season. When did he make his senior debut for the province? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan 2008 2007

2006 2005

Which of these players has NOT been released from the Ireland squad to feature in this weekend's Pro14 derbies? ©INPHO/James Crombie Bundee Aki ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Ross Byrne

©INPHO/Billy Stickland Garry Ringrose ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Craig Casey

Ciara Mageean was forced to withdraw from the European Indoor Athletics Championships. In what year did she win bronze in the 1,500m? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane 2019 2016

2017 2018

Eamonn McGee and which other former Donegal player have joined the county's U20 football management team? ©INPHO/Presseye/Jonathan Porter Karl Lacey ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Rory Kavanagh

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Colm McFadden ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Leo McLoone

How many games have Cardiff City gone unbeaten since Mick McCarthy took over as manager? Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images 10 9

11 8

Who scored the only goal of the game in Chelsea's Premier League win over Liverpool? pressinphoto/SIPA USA/PA Images Andreas Christensen Phil Noble/PA Wire/PA Images Timo Werner

Laurence Griffiths/PA Wire/PA Images Mason Mount Oli Scarff/PA Wire/PA Images N'Golo Kanté

Republic of Ireland defender Derrick Williams has signed for which Major League soccer outfit? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Chicago Fire Portland Timbers

FC Dallas LA Galaxy

The Club Players' Association [CPA] have announced that they will disband after achieving their goal to fix the fixtures. When was the group first formed? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane 2015 2017

2016 2018

Johnny Sexton, Peter O'Mahony and which other player signed contract extensions with the IRFU this week? ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Cian Healy ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Robbie Henshaw

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Keith Earls ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Jacob Stockdale