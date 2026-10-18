All-Ireland finalists St Brigid's survive extra-time battle to defend Roscommon title

St Brigid’s 1-25 (1-6-13)

Pádraig Pearses 2-16 (2-4-8)

(After extra-time)

Kevin Egan reports from King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park

ST BRIGID’S MAY have reached two All-Ireland senior finals in the last three seasons but their rivalry with Pádraig Pearses continues to be a fiercely-contested and incredibly even struggle for supremacy, and once again the Roscommon and Connacht champions were pushed to the very wire by Pearses today in what was a sensational county final.

Pearses made a virtue of their resilience through the knockout stages of this championship, coming from behind to force extra-time and then beat Michael Glaveys in the quarter-final and Boyle last time out, and the stage was set for more heroics here when Tom Butler took the last kick of the game sent a two-pointer soaring over Conor Carroll’s crossbar to force yet another additional 20 minutes.

OH MY GOD 🤯🤯 Tom Butler sends the @RoscommonGAA final to extra time 👀🎯 #ClubberTV | @propearses https://t.co/Jk4GNHKEFO — Clubber (@clubber) October 18, 2026

This time Pearses had nothing left to give however and despite the return of Niall Daly to action after two years out, St Brigid’s drew first blood in overtime through a Conor Hand goal and then never looked back.

For the hour, there was nothing between them.

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Moments of true quality from Ben O’Carroll, Conor Hand and Brian Stack gave St Brigid’s an 0-9 to 0-8 half-time lead, but Pearses looked more capable of carving out high percentage chances, with Eoin Colleran exploding into the game with two early two-pointers.

St Brigid’s looked to be in trouble when falling 0-6 to 0-2 behind but a stunning full-length diving block from Pearse Frost to block a Paul Carey goal attempt proved to be a momentum changer, and the champions went on an 0-7 to 0-0 run that featured three in a row from Ben O’Carroll.

Pearses had the better of the start of the second half with a two-point free from Carey helping them to briefly lead by two, but after reaching this final on the back of incredible efficiency, with just three wides registered across a semi-final and quarter-final in which they scored 8-39, a couple of bad wides prevented them from pushing further clear.

Brian Stack, Conor Hand and substitute Eddie Nolan (on his return from an injury that meant he played just three minutes of championship football all year) all stepped up to the mark with huge performances as St Brigid’s worked their way back into the lead, conceded a scrappy goal to David Murray, then again moved two clear going into stoppage time.

St Brigid's forward Conor Hand. Ashley Cahill / INPHO Ashley Cahill / INPHO / INPHO

With 20 seconds left, Stack won a kickout on the right wing and fed Ruaidhrí Fallon, but at a time when one more pass completion would have seen out the win, Fallon overshot Nolan and Pearses won the turnover, moved the ball quickly down the field and drew level through a sensational kick from Tom Butler.

After playing 80 minutes in each of the previous two rounds, extra-time could have been seen as ‘home turf’ for Pearses but instead it was Brigid’s who were rampant in overtime. Charlie O’Carroll had kicked two points in the final quarter after coming off the bench and he added a two pointer, while Frost and Stack each struck points in extra-time to ensure that Declan Kenny’s goal from a penalty proved academic.

Scorers for St Brigid’s: Conor Hand 1-5 (2tp), Ben O’Carroll 0-4 (0-1f), Shane Cunnane 0-4 (1tpf, 1tp), Charlie O’Carroll 0-4 (1tp), Bobby Nugent 0-2 (tp), Brian Derwin 0-1, Ruaidhrí Fallon 0-1, Eddie Nolan 0-1, Senan Kilbride 0-1, Pearse Frost 0-1, Brian Stack 0-1.

Scorers for Pádraig Pearses: Eoin Colleran 0-5 (2tp), Paul Carey 0-4 (1tpf, 0-2f), Declan Kenny 1-1 (1-0 pen), David Murray 1-0, Lorcán Daly 0-2, Tom Butler 0-2 (tp), Jack Tumulty 0-1, Hubert Darcy 0-1.

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ST BRIGID’S: Conor Carroll; Robbie Dolan, Pearse Frost, Micheál Sugrue; Ruaidhrí Fallon, Brian Stack, Paul McGrath; Mark Daly, Shane Cunnane; Brian O’Hara Duggan, Conor Hand, Bobby Nugent; Ben O’Carroll, Ciarán Sugrue, Brian Derwin.

Subs: Eddie Nolan for O’Hara Duggan (35), Ronan Stack for McGrath (42), Charlie O’Carroll for Derwin (46), Senan Kilbride for Daly (58); O’Hara Duggan for C Sugrue (ft), C Sugrue for Nugent (67), Ruairí Smith for M Sugrue (et ht), McGrath for Hand (80),

PÁDRAIG PEARSES: Paul Whelan; Mark Richardson, Caelim Keogh, Jack Downey; Jack Nevin, Ronan Daly, David Murray; Conor Harley, Declan Kenny; Keelan Kelly, Lorcán Daly, Adam McGreal; Eoin Colleran, Jack Tumulty, Paul Carey.

Subs: Conor Lohan for Nevin (53), John Price for L Daly (58), Hubert Darcy for McGreal (58), Tom Butler for Kelly (59), Niall Daly for Harley (59); Kelly for Richardson (67), Nevin for Keogh (69), L Daly for Carey (80).

Referee: Dermot Lyons (Castlerea St. Kevin’s)

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