All-Ireland club finalists St Brigid's knocked out by Pádraig Pearses

LAST SEASON’S ALL-Ireland club finalists St Brigid’s were knocked out of the Roscommon senior football championship today at the quarter-final stage by Pádraig Pearses.

Clinging to an advantage 0-10 to 0-9 in injury-time, St Brigid’s were pegged back by a brilliant point from Declan Kenny for Pádraig Pearses that forced extra-time.

In the additional period the reigning county and provincial champions were held off as Pádraig Pearses impressed in claiming victory by 0-15 to 0-13.

Pádraig Pearses last lifted the Roscommon senior football title in 2021, winning Connacht honours in the same campaign.

Last year’s finalists in Roscommon also lost out today as Boyle were defeated by Roscommon Gaels, 1-9 to 0-9. The quarter-final action yesterday saw St Faithleach’s and Oran book semi-final spots.

