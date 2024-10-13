St Eunan's end 3-year wait to secure 16th Donegal title

ST EUNAN’S moved to the top of the Donegal SFC roll of honour after three stoppage-time points saw off the challenge of Dungloe by 1-13 to 1-10.

The Letterkenny club made it a 16th title and first since 2021 with those closing scores from Conor O’Donnell Jnr, Ciaran Moore and Eoin McGeehin.

The underdogs were appearing in their first final for 60 years and kept in touch at 0-4 apiece at half-time.

O’Donnell Jnr, who finished with 1-4, hit the net in the 35th minute but Dungloe were level late on when Ryan Connors tucked home a penalty on the hour.

St Eunan’s had just enough left in the tank to weather the storm.

In Down, Kilcoo cruised to their 22nd title, and 12th in 13 years, with a 1-10 to 0-4 victory over Burren. Darryl Branagan’s late goal was the cherry on top for the Magpies’ second six in a row.

Elsewhere, Brian Hurley produced one of the great halves by a Cork footballer as champions Castlehaven advanced to a repeat Premier SFC final against Nemo Rangers.

Playing in a fifth consecutive semi-final against St Finbarr’s, the Rebel captain ended with 0-11 (0-7 from play) in a 0-18 to 0-14 success.

Advertisement

In the first half, in particular, he kicked eight points from eight shots. Six of those were from play. Many he carved with solo brilliance via long-range curlers and cutting inside defenders. Both frees he converted after himself being fouled.

Steven Sherlock, Ethan Twomey, and Brian Hayes kept the Barrs in touch, 0-11 to 0-7 behind at the break.

Jack Cahalane had the Haven’s two goal chances but dragged the first wide before bringing a magnificent low save out of Darragh Newman.

Sherlock fired high onto the woodwork with the Barrs’ best chance, although his sixth point and Twomey’s third made it a one-score game in stoppage time.

However, Johnny O’Regan’s block on Hayes and Jack Cahalane’s clincher sealed it for the Haven. Conor and Damien Cahalane were introduced as substitutes as they build fitness for the final.

In the earlier game, Paul Kerrigan and Mark Cronin fired Nemo into a fifth final in six years with a 2-11 to 1-5 stroll past Mallow.

In a lively early exchange, Jack Dillon and Kerrigan smacked the crossbar at either end before Seán McDonnell’s goal gave the underdogs their only lead in the 12th minute.

Kerrigan kicked four first-half points to help Nemo into the break 0-8 to 1-3 ahead before his 36th-minute goal, palming home from Cronin after a Mallow mistake, effectively ended this contest.

Kerrigan returned the favour for Cronin to bulldoze home in stoppage time as that duo ended with 2-6 between them (1-4 for Kerrigan, 1-2 for Cronin).

In Derry, Glen stayed on track for a fourth consecutive title with a 1-9 to 0-9 win against Slaughtneil. It was nip and tuck until a last-minute goal from Jody McDermott sealed their progress.

They will meet Newbridge who made it into a first senior final for 33 years by beating O’Donovan Rossa last night.

In Galway, Corofin made it to back-to-back finals with an impressive 1-11 to 0-5 victory over 2022 runners-up Salthill-Knocknacarra.

The title-holders didn’t concede a score from play as they led 0-6 to 0-1 at the break and hammered home their superiority with a stoppage-time Dylan Canney penalty.

They will meet Maigh Cuilinn in a repeat of the 2023 final in a fortnight after they emerged 1-10 to 0-10 victors over Tuam Stars with Neil Mulcahy’s second-half goal the difference.

In Clare, Éire Óg marched into a third final in four years with a 1-13 to 0-2 demolition of Ennistymon. They will face Kilmurry-Ibrickane in the showpiece.

And in Waterford, it’s Ballinacourty against reigning champions Rathgormack in a repeat of the 2020 final.

Courty saw off Gaultier 1-9 to 0-11, while Rathgormack were 1-19 to 2-5 victors over The Nire.