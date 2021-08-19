St Patrick's Athletic announce the signing of Bolton full-back Hickman

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have signed 22-year-old defender Jak Hickman, the club announced today.

The Englishman began his playing career at West Brom before moving to Coventry City, and he was most recently with Bolton Wanderers.

Having spent time on loan at National League outfit King’s Lynn Town, Hickman left Bolton when his contract expired in May.

“It’s good to be here,” the right full-back said. “My season finished in May and I spoke to other clubs in England but I heard about the opportunity to come over here and it was one that I couldn’t pass up on. It’s a different experience for me and I’m looking forward to a new chapter.

The club is on the up and there is a process going on here, you can see that with how well the lads are doing in the league, there’s some really good players here, I’ve got to see that for myself, it’s a very good standard and it’s something that I wanted to be involved in.”

Manager Stephen O’Donnell added: “We are delighted to get Jak on board. We got the injury to John Mountney in Dundalk recently so it was a position that we needed to strengthen in. Jak has great great pedigree, he played a number of times last season for Bolton in League Two and got promoted.

“He’s shown good quality in training so far and we are looking forward to working with him.”

