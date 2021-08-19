Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Thursday 19 August 2021
Advertisement

St Patrick's Athletic announce the signing of Bolton full-back Hickman

‘It’s a very good standard and it’s something that I wanted to be involved in,’ says the 22-year-old.

By The42 Team Thursday 19 Aug 2021, 2:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,094 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5526742
Jak Hickman in the Pat's colours.
Image: St Patrick's Athletic
Jak Hickman in the Pat's colours.
Jak Hickman in the Pat's colours.
Image: St Patrick's Athletic

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have signed 22-year-old defender Jak Hickman, the club announced today. 

The Englishman began his playing career at West Brom before moving to Coventry City, and he was most recently with Bolton Wanderers. 

Having spent time on loan at National League outfit King’s Lynn Town, Hickman left Bolton when his contract expired in May. 

“It’s good to be here,” the right full-back said. “My season finished in May and I spoke to other clubs in England but I heard about the opportunity to come over here and it was one that I couldn’t pass up on. It’s a different experience for me and I’m looking forward to a new chapter.

The club is on the up and there is a process going on here, you can see that with how well the lads are doing in the league, there’s some really good players here, I’ve got to see that for myself, it’s a very good standard and it’s something that I wanted to be involved in.”

Manager Stephen O’Donnell added: “We are delighted to get Jak on board. We got the injury to John Mountney in Dundalk recently so it was a position that we needed to strengthen in. Jak has great great pedigree, he played a number of times last season for Bolton in League Two and got promoted.

“He’s shown good quality in training so far and we are looking forward to working with him.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie