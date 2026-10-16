Night of glorious possibility ends in brutal realisation as St Pat's blow huge title chance

St Patrick’s Athletic 1

Shelbourne 2

THE NIGHT FLIRTED with glorious possibility for St Patrick’s Athletic only to end with the most brutal sense of realisation.

Daniel Kelly’s winning goal for Shelbourne in the 84th minute has effectively ended any chance of a thrilling conclusion to this Premier Division title race for Stephen Kenny’s side.

When Jamie Lennon struck the opener before half-time there was a brief period when the destiny of the trophy was in their own hands.

Leaders Shamrock Rovers were losing 2-0 in Galway and would go on to be beaten. Bohemians’ victory over Waterford kept their slim hopes alive.

But Pat’s, with a game in hand on Monday against Derry City, were the ones who could go top with back-to-back wins.

They just had to stay in control and in the lead here. They couldn’t. Sean Moore equalised five minutes into the second half and then John Russell’s side delivered a painful blow near the death.

Red pyro was flung from the away end in celebration as smoke filled the Shelbourne goal mouth.

Aidan Keena misses a first-half penalty for the home side. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

There was more red mist when Ali Coote was shown a straight red card for a disgraceful lunging tackle.

At full-time, rival players clashed again as Shels celebrated wildly in front of their own fans.

“You nearly won the league” they sang.

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Much earlier in the night, around the 30th minute mark, a different, slower roar drifted around Richmond Park. It became more powerful once people seemed to realise what they were shouting for.

The place was sold out, except for the section closed as the partial stadium ban was served, and Pat’s fans were celebrating news of Galway taking a 2-0 lead at home to Rovers.

The league leaders were in trouble, and their struggles out west provided the perfect remedy for some of the anxiety that had taken hold among a support desperate to see their team maintain the pressure in this title race.

By this stage in their own game, Pat’s had been awarded a penalty for a foul on Kian Leavy, who was making a sparkling return to action after two months out injured, and then had it quickly overturned by one of the referee’s assistants.

The same player was brought down again in the box and this time the spot kick was awarded, only for SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland player of the month for September Aidan Keena to smash his effort off the crossbar.

Jamie Lennon (centre) after his goal. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

There was an Anthony Olusanya shot from the centre of the goal seven yards out that was superbly tipped around the post by Ed Beach, while the Shels goalkeeper also made an impressive save from a deflected Zach Elbouzedi shot in the area.

The hosts hadn’t started like a side paralysed by trepidation but these missed chances allowed for it to fester.

Shels, with nothing but pride to play for, weren’t just playing like a side that weren’t at the races. They looked like a bunch of players looking forward to a jolly boys’ outing to the races once their miserable season is over in a couple of weeks.

When Pat’s took the lead on 43 minutes through Lennon it typified the difference between the teams. It was the complete midfielder’s goal. He won a bouncing ball from the clearance of a corner, showing more desire than Moore and then getting it under control to quickly pass wide on the left to Barry Baggley.

Daniel Kelly celebrates the winner. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Lennon carried on his run into the box with no one tracking him, the return ball was perfect and his first-time finish was low and caught Beach off guard as Olusanya, kept onside by Kameron Ledwidge, jumped to avoid blocking the shot.

All of a sudden the destiny of the title was back in Pat’s hands. Until it wasn’t. The 49th minute of the game changed the momentum.

Kenny’s side started with purpose again and when Elbouzedi’s cross took a deflection from the right it looked like Olusanya would have a tap in six yards out only for Marco Untergrabner to do enough to put him off.

Shels had possession and made it count with their one move of swift, ruthless precision. Kerr McInroy dropped to build the play, his pass to Kelly coming in off the right allowed him get turned and away from Luke Turner.

The winger picked out the run of Moore with a ball under the outstretched legs of Sean Hoare and his left-footed finish low past Joseph Anang restored parity.

Pat’s were shook. Leavy understandably began to drift out of the game, replaced by teenager Ryan Sheridan on 62 minutes while 10 minutes after that the experienced Chris Forrester was also introduced.

Shels were far more determined with something to hold onto and as the minutes ticked their resolve only strengthened.

Approaching the last 10 minutes of the game Pat’s had managed 20 attempts on goal with only five on target.

And it was from another of their own attacks that Shels struck on the break. Romal Palmer seemed to be pushed in the back by Sam Bone on the edge of the box, no foul was given and a quick pass to Kelly opened up the entire Pat’s half in front.

The Dubliner had men either side but used them as decoys to arrow a lovely low shot to Anang’s right.

Shels’ fans finally had something to sing about this season as Pat’s were left out for the count.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joseph Anang; Zach Elbouzedi, Joe Redmond (captain), Sean Hoare, Luke Turner (James Brown 83), Jason McClelland; Jamie Lennon, Barry Baggley (Chris Forrester 71), Kian Leavy (Ryan Sheridan 62); Anthony Olusanya (Ryan Edmondson 71), Aidan Keena (Romal Palmer 83).

Shelbourne: Ed Beach; Marco Untergrabner (JJ Lunney 66), Odhran Casey, Cameron Ledwidge; Daniel Kelly, Jack Henry-Francis (Ali Coote 72), Kerr McInroy, Evan Caffrey, James Norris (Sam Bone 71); Sean Moore (Sean Boyd 88), Mipo Odubeko (John Martin 66).

Referee: Paul Norton.