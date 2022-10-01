Membership : Access or Sign Up
St Vincent's honour late Brian Mullins by sealing return to top flight of Dublin football

His son Nathan was sent-off during the second-half of their senior 2 final win over Oliver Plunkett’s ER.

Kevin O'Brien Reports from Parnell Park
By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 1 Oct 2022, 4:44 PM
St. Vincent's forward Tomas Quinn.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

CELEBRATIONS WERE MUTED as St Vincent’s achieved promotion back to the top flight of Dublin football after beating St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh in the senior 2 final.

It was an emotional afternoon for the Marino club and midfielder Nathan Mullins who lined out the day after his father Brian sadly passed away. 

Mullins was red carded during the second-half of the 2-11 to 1-10 victory as Vincent’s sealed their return to senior 1 football next season.

His father, Dublin legend Brian, was a massive figure in the club, where he won six Dublin SFC titles, three Leinsters and an All-Ireland during his playing career. He remained immersed in the club after his playing days, serving as manager and chairman.

A minute silence was held before the game in his honour.

It ended on a sour note for Nathan as he was red carded for an apparent stamp on Sean O’Connor in the 42nd minute. After a free was awarded against O’Connor for overcarrying, he went to ground holding onto the ball.

The linesman adjudged that Mullins stamped on O’Connor as he walked across the Plunkett’s forward. He brought it to the referee’s attention, and the former Donegal midfielder was handed a straight red. 

It was a debatable call and video footage of the incident was inconclusive.

This was a good game of football between two teams that contested the senior 1 final as recently as 2014. Big names such as Diarmuid Connolly and Bernard Brogan have retired in recent years for either club.

A Sean Lowry goal shortly before half-time after a mistake from goalkeeper Gavin Broughan left Vincent’s 1-5 to 0-7 ahead. 

Lowry was a constant threat throughout and linked up brilliantly with the evergreen Mossy Quinn in the full-forward line.

The Vinnies hit the net through Quinn to move seven clear by the 38th minute. Even after Mullins’ dismissal, Shane O’Leary added the first of his two points to steer them 2-9 to 0-7 ahead. 

Driven on by Dublin’s Sean Bugler, who scored two excellent first-half points, Plunkett’s mounted a brave comeback. They added two points and then saw a mishit from Conor Walsh deceive Michael Savage and rattle the net.

Quinn added an important score near the end as Vincent’s held firm in the closing stages to seal an immediate return to the top flight.

Kevin O'Brien  / Reports from Parnell Park
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

