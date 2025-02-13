Stephen Aboud returns to Italian Rugby Federation to take up key post

STEPHEN ABOUD HAS been appointed as the high performance manager at the Italian Rugby Federation. He will take up the job in July.

The Dubliner was head of technical direction of player and coach training with the Italian Federation from 2016 to 2022.

Advertisement

Since then the 62-year-old was the director of high performance for Rugby Canada.

Aboud’s role in Italy will be similar in scope and responsibility to that occupied in Ireland by David Humphreys, the performance director with the IRFU.

Aboud previously enjoyed a 26-year career with the IRFU. His work in developing successful player pathways and systems began in 1999 with Ireland’s then-amateur players.

🔹 Stephen #Aboud, che dal 2016 al 2022 aveva ricoperto presso la #FIR il ruolo di responsabile della direzione tecnica della formazione di giocatori e allenatori, tornerà a collaborare con la Federazione da luglio 2025 come High Performance Manager ➡️ https://t.co/KZL25MignO — Italrugby (@Federugby) February 13, 2025

He served in many roles in the IRFU, helping create the academy programme, designing coaching courses and mentoring coaches at all levels. He spent his last seven years with the Union as head of technical direction.

“I have wonderful friendships and memories of the years spent in Italy and of the processes we have built to direct Italian high performance rugby towards a competitive and sustainable model,” Aboud said.

“I am happy to be able to return to work with the Italian technical structure: passion and competence in FIR are the basis of every day’s work and I am sure that, all together, we will be able to build a performance model capable of making each individual component of the project express their maximum potential.”