Stephen Cluxton returns to Dublin senior football panel

SIX-TIME ALL-Star goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton has returned to the Dublin senior football panel.

The former captain departed the set-up following the 2020 All-Ireland Championship victory. No retirement statement was released at the time, and manager Dessie Farrell was frequently asked about Cluxton’s status throughout the 2021 season.

Since then, it was generally accepted that the Parnells shot-stopper’s time as an inter-county footballer was over.

However, the 41-year-old appeared for Sunday’s Division 2 showdown with Louth at Croke Park. Dublin GAA announced that Cluxton was part of the substitutes bench for the tie.

Changes for Dublin.



Colm Basquel & Eoin Murchan start in place of Tom Lahiff & Dean Rock.



Amongst the substitutes, Stephen Cluxton will wear no 16, Paul Mannion will wear no 24 & Paddy Small wears no 26. #UpTheDubs https://t.co/i8YgGpunVo — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) March 26, 2023

Ben Brady / INPHO Cluxton watches the game from the stands. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

