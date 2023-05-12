Cluxton named to start for Dublin in Leinster final against Louth

STEPHEN CLUXTON HAS been named to start for Dublin in the Leinster SFC final against Louth on Sunday at Croke Park [Throw-in, 1.45pm].

The eight-time All-Ireland winner made a shock return to the squad in March ahead of their Division 2 meeting against the Wee County, having not appeared for the side since the 2020 All-Ireland final. He then started in Dublin’s Leinster semi-final win over Kildare as a late change to the team, and has now been named to start between the sticks for the provincial decider.

Cormac Costello has also been named to start at corner-forward with Ross McGarry dropping to the bench, while Jack McCaffrey is listed among the substitutes.

Dessie Farrell has named his Dublin Senior Football panel to face Louth in Sunday's Leinster Final at Croke Park 👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/JKWiSoz8Av — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) May 12, 2023

16. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Daire Newcombe (Lucan Sarsfields), 3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf), 4 Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis)

5. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille), 6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 7. Tom Latif (St Jude’s)

8 Brian Fenton (Raheny), 9. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

10. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 11. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunketts ER), 12. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13 Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes) 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 15. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)

Meanwhile, Austin Gleeson has been named to start for the Waterford hurlers in their crunch Munster SHC meeting with Clare on Saturday evening.

Gleeson has been nursing a hamstring injury, and previously came on in the county’s two opening games of the round-robin series. Mikey Kiely is not included in the matchday squad after picking up a hand injury against Cork. Iarlaith Daly and Peter Hogan are the other two changes to the starting 15, replacing Tom Barron and Colin Dunford.

The Waterford Senior Hurling Team to play Clare in Saturday's Munster Championship has been announced!

Best of luck to Manager Davy, the management team, Captain's Jamie & Stephen and all the players.



🗓️ Sat May 13th

📌FBD Semple Stadium

🕚 6PM

🎫 https://t.co/ki7S6nGw5d pic.twitter.com/XmLwDXBAVt — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) May 11, 2023

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

2. Conor Gleeson (The Nire), 3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside), 4. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)

5. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage) 6. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), 7. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)

8. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan) 9. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater – joint captain)

10. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner), 11. Jack Prendergast (Lismore) 12. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside)

13. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart – joint captain), 14. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion) 15. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)

