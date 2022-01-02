Coen takes over from Aidan O'Shea as Mayo captain for 2022 season

STEPHEN COEN HAS been appointed as captain of the Mayo senior footballers for the 2022 season.

The Hollymount/Carramore clubman takes over the position from Aidan O’Shea having made his senior championship debut in 2015.

Coen, who has played in four All-Ireland SFC finals, previously captained Mayo to All-Ireland minor and U-21 titles in 2013 and 2016 respectively.

Patrick Durcan and Tommy Conroy have been selected as vice-captains for James Horan’s side who will begin their 2022 campaign next Friday, 7 January, against Galway in the FBD League semi-final.

The 26-year-old Coen becomes the third captain to lead the side during Horan’s second stint as Mayo manager, along with O’Shea and Diarmuid O’Connor, who was appointed to the role in 2019.

Mayo Senior Football manager James Horan confirms captain for 2022



