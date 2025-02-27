Stephen Kenny labels Ian Harte 'an empty vessel' in response to criticism

STEPHEN KENNY HAS labelled Ian Harte “an empty vessel” after the former Republic of Ireland international re-opened old wounds about Kenny’s time as international boss.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s Premier Division game with Sligo Rovers, the St Patrick’s Athletic manager reacted to Harte’s statement that he had “found his level where he is… a good League of Ireland manager”, and recalled earlier criticism at the beginning of his Ireland tenure.

Harte, who is listed as a scout for the Sports Management International football agency on the company’s website, used his blog for a betting company to criticise Irish clubs for “killing lads’ chances” of moving to England.

He referenced Justin Ferizaj, who Harte said was priced out of a move to Premier League clubs and instead left Shamrock Rovers in 2023 for Frosinone who were in Serie A at the time.

“Well, he is entitled to his viewpoint on that front. Obviously I wasn’t party to negotiations, that was dealt with by the club. For some reason, he wants to have a personal go at me, which… I’ve never met Ian Harte, I’ve never had a conversation with him, I’ve never come across him in any shape or form. I have met his uncle, Gary Kelly, a good few times and he is an absolute gentleman, a really impressive man,” Kenny said.

“It was interesting, my very first game as [Ireland] manager was against Bulgaria. Ian Harte was tweeting… the headlines after the game were that Ian Harte was tweeting this and that. I was like, I know there are going to be a few people waiting in the long grass, but he’s a bit early, the game isn’t even finished and he’s [tweeting].

“People were saying in the FAI, well, he’s Robbie Keane’s friend, he’s been his teammate and he’s upset, he wants to show loyalty, he wants to get after you. So I said, okay, I’m not going to respond to it at that time.

“Now I’m thinking, I’m a year and a half out of the [Ireland] job and he wants to have a go… Stephen’s found his level. Why would he want to say that? What would be his motivation for wanting to bring me into the conversation? I find that strange.

“I’m happy to be involved with the League of Ireland, I’m very proud of that, I’m very proud that I’ve managed the international team, I am very proud to work every single day as a coach, wherever that is. I think there is only one Irish coach working in the 92 clubs in England as head coach. Noel Hunt has just been appointed from within the ranks at Reading. There may certainly be another one, I’m not sure.

“For him to use a betting [company], to try to get himself a profile, to try and attack me in some way. I think he is an empty vessel,” Kenny said.