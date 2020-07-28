Stradivarius pulls off dramatic piece of history with fourth Goodwood Cup win

STRADIVARIUS PULLED OFF a dramatic piece of racing history with a memorable performance to win his fourth successive Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup – and is now set to be trained for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Sent off the 4-7 favourite, John Gosden’s brilliant stayer faced a major challenge on paper from the Royal Ascot and Irish Derby winner Santiago – as a three-year-old in receipt of 15lb.

Frankie Dettori and the three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner had plenty on their plate in the two-mile showpiece, forced into fifth on the inside of the field as several rivals came from off the pace which was set by Nayef Road and Santiago.

They managed to extricate themselves just in time, however, and Stradivarius produced a trademark change of gear to move past both big rivals in some style.

Nayef Road again had to settle for the runner-up spot, as at Ascot earlier this month, but this time was seen off by just a length – with another length and a quarter back to Santiago.