We are live from Cape Town as the Lions take on the Stormers in their final warm-up game before the Test series begins.
TRY! 🦁 Stormers 3-7 Lions— Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 17, 2021
The Lions get their first try as they run from their own 22.
Furlong then blasts down the midfield. They go wide to Adams before Beard runs a lovely angle onto a Price pass and it's over! Smith converts 👏
📺 Watch live on Sky Sports The Lions pic.twitter.com/qh1cd7xhbD
TRY! 🦁 Stormers 3-14 Lions— Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 17, 2021
The Lions have their second as Luke Cowan-Dickie breaks from a lineout drive - the space opened up for him and the hooker had a clear run to the line. Smith converts again 👏
📺 Watch live on Sky Sports The Lions pic.twitter.com/5rrNIPC6iL
Ali Price very good in the last few minutes.— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) July 17, 2021
Really nice scoot there before putting Conan into space.
So a poor opening quarter preceded a much better performance from the Lions thereafter; three tries, Adam Beard and Jonny Hill – the two locks – getting one each, Luke Cowan Dickie scoring the other one, gives the Lions a healthy half-time lead.
Robbie Henshaw has certainly done his Test prospects no harm while Tadhgs (Furlong and Beirne) have to be starters at this stage. For what it is worth, Jack Conan has to be contention as well. He has had a good tour so far. Other big winners from that first half are Cowan-Dickie and scrum-half, Ali Price.
It’s hard to see how the Stormers will get back into this; it’s now a case of who will get into Gatland’s Test team.
HALF-TIME Stormers 3-21 Lions
Correction to my earlier post; it is 21-3 at half-time rather than 19-3, following Smith’s conversion.
Good third try by the Lions, Hill finishes it after some decent play by Price and Beard; the Stormers cannot cope with the Lions tempo once they get up a head of steam. Beard’s handling was good in the run-up to the Hill try, as was Hogg’s.
Half-time Stormers 3-19 British and Irish Lions
(TRY, Lions HILL)
39 minutes – Lions nearly score a try there as Henshaw finds a gap in the Stormers 22 but his attempted pass to Conan is slightly off-target and the hosts avoid coughing up a third try.
38 minutes – Great kick from Henshaw after yet another Beirne steal. Play moves inside the Stormers 22.
34 minutes – Stormers 3-14 Lions
Lions were patient there; the maul had been partly halted but Cowan-Dickie arrived to spin through a gap and power his way to the line; Smith converts, Lions are in control now after a slow start.
34 minutes TRY LIONS (Cowan-Dickie)
32 minutes – Lions win scrum penalty; Smith kicks to the corner.
CONVERSION LIONS (SMITH) Stormers 3-7 Lions
28 minutes TRY LIONS (Beard) After Hogg kicks to touch – poorly it must be said – the Stormers try to build up a few phases. They fail, Beirne with the turnover. Smith counter-attacks, Furlong then makes a line break, Beirne gets involved, then Adams and Adam Beard appears from nowhere to score. Finally, some decent rugby from the Lions.
24 minutes Josh Adams charges at Stormers defence off an attacking scrum and coughs up possession. Kind of sums up the Lions performance so far.
The British and Irish Lions will really want to make a statement in the final game before the first Test next weekend 🦁— Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 17, 2021
Stormers get us underway as Tim Swiel kicks off. A first touch for Marcus Smith who hoofs it into touch!
📺 Watch live on Sky Sports The Lions
Wayne Barnes hot on the ball-carrier not going again after being tackled. #LionsRugby
— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) July 17, 2021
19 minutes PENALTY STORMERS (Swiel)
Controlled attacking from the Stormers results in a penalty – well within kickable distance. They aren’t pretty to watch but they are difficult to play against on the evidence so far. Swiel kicks the penalty and the Stormers lead 3-0
Stormers 3-0 Lions
17 minutes Tim Swiel finds a good touch from the penalty, bringing the Stormers to half-way; Rikus Pretorius and Sergeal Petersen make good carries but Henshaw then rips possession away.
15 minutes This time it is Beirne who collects from Cowan-Dickie’s throw. Stormers penalised for an offside; Smith kicks to the corner; Lions five metres from the line; this time it is Adam Beard who gathers the throw; Hill, Conan and Furlong make impacts; Lions win another penalty. They tap and go and concede a penalty for a double movement from Cowan-Dickie.
13 minutes Hill gathers again from his second successive line-out; Jack Conan then wins a penalty for the Lions. Elliot Daly kicks it into the Stormers’ 22.
12 minutes Fine take by Jonny Hill at tail of the line-out. Penalty to the Lions, deep inside their own 22.
7 minutes – Josh Adams kicks ahead after a loose pass from Tim Swiel but the ball goes into touch. From the line-out, Robbie Henshaw shows some decent handling skills but off the following phase, the Lions concede a penalty. Stormers then lose possession; some kick tennis ensues before Jonny Hill gathers the ball in midfield. Marcus Smith kicks into space inside the Stormers 22; Sergeal Petersen clears, the Lions build some phases – Furlong, Hogg, Beirne, carry and the Lions lose it after eight phases.
5 minutes Finally the ball comes out; and finally we saw some rugby, a bit of phase-building from the Lions and then a box-kick. Average start to this game, it has to be said.
3 minutes – First scrum collapses; reset ordered by ref, Wayne Barnes. After a second shove, Barnes awards a free kick to the Stormers.
1 minute – Untidy start. First scrum of the day coming up.
Early touch for Marcus Smith. He finds touch.
We are off and running.
Looking for a little bit of reading prior to the game beginning?
Well, here is an interview with Billy Stickland, Ireland’s best sports photographer, who is snapping away in Cape Town this afternoon. This is his eighth Lions tour.
Here is Murray Kinsella’s big match preview.
And here are the reports from the games earlier today, as Australia saw off France and the Bulls defeated South Africa A.
Here are the teams for today’s game.
Stormers (v Lions):
15. Sergeal Petersen
14. Seabelo Senatla
13. Rikus Pretorius
12. Dan du Plessis
11. Edwill van der Merwe
10. Tim Swiel
9. Godlen Masimla
1. Leon Lyons
2. JJ Kotze
3. Neethling Fouche
4. Ernst van Rhyn (captain)
5. JD Schickerling
6. Nama Xaba
7. Johan du Toit
8. Evan Roos
Replacements from:
16. Andre-Hugo Venter
17. Kwenzo Blose
18. Sazi Sandi
19. Justin Basson
20. Marcel Theunissen
21. Thomas Bursey
22. Abner van Reenen
23. Juan de Jongh
24. Lee-Marvin Mazibuko
25. Niel Otto
26. Leolin Zas
27. Cornel Smit.
Lions (v Stormers):
15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter, Scotland) (captain)
14. Josh Adams (Cardiff, Wales)
13. Elliot Daly (Saracens, England)
12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster, Ireland)
11. Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester, Scotland)
10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, England)
9. Ali Price (Glasgow, Scotland)
1. Rory Sutherland (Worcester, Scotland)
2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter, England)
3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster, Ireland)
4. Adam Beard (Ospreys, Wales)
5. Jonny Hill (Exeter, England)
6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster, Ireland)
7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh, Scotland)
8. Jack Conan (Leinster, Ireland)
Replacements:
16. Jamie George (Saracens, England)
17. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England)
18. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow, Scotland)
19. Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys, Wales)
20. Sam Simmonds (Exeter, England)
21. Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales)
22. Chris Harris (Gloucester, Scotland)
23. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester, Wales)
Never mind what happens on the field, there is sure to be no shortage of drama off it, especially between Rassie Erasmus and Warren Gatland. The Lions coach is keeping the pot boiling.
Warren Gatland to @SkySports on Rassie Erasmus' tweets about Owen Farrell:— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) July 17, 2021
"It was a bit surprising going to Twitter but you've got to accept things.
"It adds to the occasion, atmosphere and tension building up the Test series.
"It's all a bit of fun, a game within a game."
Good afternoon and welcome to today’s liveblog as the Lions take on the Stormers in Cape Town. Murray Kinsella will be providing you with the match report from today’s game following the final whistle. But you can keep in touch with the action here and please give us your opinions in the comments section below as the game unfolds.
It is a particularly key day for a number of Irish players, not least Robbie Henshaw, who is returning to the team after a hamstring injury. Henshaw has been in superb form this season and seemed a shoo-in to start the Test series prior to his injury. A good display today will put him back in pole position. Kick off is just under 25 minutes away.
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (2)