7 mins ago

So a poor opening quarter preceded a much better performance from the Lions thereafter; three tries, Adam Beard and Jonny Hill – the two locks – getting one each, Luke Cowan Dickie scoring the other one, gives the Lions a healthy half-time lead.

Robbie Henshaw has certainly done his Test prospects no harm while Tadhgs (Furlong and Beirne) have to be starters at this stage. For what it is worth, Jack Conan has to be contention as well. He has had a good tour so far. Other big winners from that first half are Cowan-Dickie and scrum-half, Ali Price.

It’s hard to see how the Stormers will get back into this; it’s now a case of who will get into Gatland’s Test team.